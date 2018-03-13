YouTube launches Dark Theme setting for mobile devices, starting with the iOS app

Share

YouTube introduced Dark Theme for desktop, which turns the background dark while videos are being viewed on its site, last year. Now, the company officially began rolling out the feature for mobile devices — starting with its iOS app.

YouTube developed Dark Theme specifically to cut down on glare and allow users to take in the true colors of the videos they’re watching. It’s similar to Twitter’s Night Mode, which also switches the app and web interface to darker colors that are much easier on the eyes. It was introduced in 2016 for its mobile app before being offered on desktop as well.

You’ll also be able to turn the feature on and off through your settings. Simply tap on your account icon in the upper right-hand corner, and go to Settings > Dark theme, to toggle Dark Theme on or off. Once you exit from Settings, your background will automatically become dark as you scroll through the feed of videos.

YouTube has been making changes and adding updates to both its site and app since last August. The refresh initially started with a more modern logo.

The mobile app underwent slight redesigns last year as well. The header was switched to white, while the navigation buttons were moved to the bottom of the app. Another newer feature is the ability to play back vertically filmed videos on the entire screen of a smartphone — without the black bars on either side.

Other updates from last summer include an easier user experience while watching videos. With playback controls in the form of gestures you’re able to swipe left or right to move to the next video or a previous one.

As for Dark Theme, it’s especially useful for those who prefer low-light settings. It helps to ease the strain on your eyes, since the darker colors are more gentle than the bright white to which most of us are accustomed. It could also be a nice change from what you’re normally used to seeing while on the site.

While YouTube is launching Dark Theme for iOS first, the feature will also be coming to Android soon.