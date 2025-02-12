 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025

By
Liam Neeson pointing a gun to the camera and looking angry in In the Land of Saints and Sinners.
Facing East / RagBag Pictures / Prodigal Films Limited

Ready for some action on your screen? There’s no need to head to the movie theater. There are perfectly good movies available on streaming services, both new and classics. With a nice-sized LED or OLED TV, a comfortable couch or theater seats, and some freshly popped popcorn, you can get that experience at home.

Check out these three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025 if you’re looking for something to enjoy during a snowstorm or that night you’re having trouble sleeping.

The Creator (2023)

Denzel Washington isn’t the only big-name actor in his family anymore. His son, John David Washington, has been making waves in movies, including this one. Washington plays Joshua Taylor, a U.S. Army sergeant tasked with an important mission to save humanity’s future. The Creator is set in the future year 2065, a decade after an AI, created by the U.S. government, set off a nuclear warhead in Los Angeles, causing humans to rise up and fight back. That is, most humans. Some embrace the technology and believe it will be their salvation.

Joshua is brought in to help fight back and finds himself face to face with “Alphie” (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), a robot in the form of a young girl with tremendous power as an AI weapon. Our reviewer applauds the film’s looks despite its budget, which is much smaller than other blockbuster movies. Though he admits the film’s premise is short-sighted and the movie is disjointed in places, he calls it visually stunning. It’s a storyline that can and likely will be done again.

Stream The Creator on Amazon Prime Video. 

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023)

Liam Neeson solidified himself as an action movie star in films like Taken, and he’s still going strong. Just over a year ago, he starred in this action thriller as a retired hitman who comes out of retirement to help a young girl. But this opens up a world of trouble for the man trying to live a quiet, peaceful life.

Set in Ireland in 1974 during the time known as the Troubles, In the Land of Saints and Sinners had a limited release in theaters but received positive reviews. Empire Magazine’s John Nugent calls it a “solid, old-fashioned Irish Western about what it means to hang up your rifle.”

Stream In the Land of Saints and Sinners on Amazon Prime Video. 

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (2024)

If you’re into martial arts movies, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In is worth adding to your watch list. Earning the title of the second-highest-grossing domestic movie ever in Hong Kong, the 1980s-set story follows Chan Lok-kwan (Raymond Lam), a troubled young man who arrives in the lawless Kowloon Walled City and finds a means of survival by using his skills in underground fighting rings. But when he crosses one crime boss and befriends another, Lok-kwan’s life becomes complicated with high-stakes fights.

Earning a solid 90% Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh critics score, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In is one of those bloody, violent, and beautifully choreographed films you’ll enjoy watching again and again.

Stream Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In on Amazon Prime Video.

