3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents #1 Happy Family USA (2025) Everything Must Go (2010) Étoile (2025)

We could all use a good laugh. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a fun comedy with the family. Plenty of great comedies are available on all the top streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

Three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 include a new animated series, a classic Will Ferrell gem, and a brand-new series from the creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

#1 Happy Family USA (2025)

#1 Happy Family USA - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Created by Ramy Youssef, known for his popular series Ramy, one of the best Hulu original series, #1 Happy Family USA is an animated sitcom centered around the Hussein family. Set in the 2000s, the family is peaceful and patriotic, simply trying to navigate the challenges of daily life in America.

Youssef voices the lead character, Rumi, and he’s joined by a talented voice cast that includes Alia Shawkat, Chris Redd, Mandy Moore, Kieran Culkin, and Timothy Olyphant. With eight episodes released at once and a second season already in the works, #1 Happy Family USA is a refreshing, cultural take on American life.

Stream #1 Happy Family USA on Amazon Prime Video.

Everything Must Go (2010)

In this comedy-drama based on the Raymond Carver short story Why Don’t You Dance?, Will Ferrell stars as a salesman named Nick, whose alcoholism leads to him losing his job. His life continued on a dark path from there; that’s the personification of rock bottom. His wife leaves him, and he has been locked out of the house, his belongings strewn all over the lawn. He can’t access the joint bank accounts. His car is repossessed, and his phone service is cut. With nowhere to turn, Nick tries to piece his life together with the help of new friends, selling off his belongings to get back on track.

While Everything Must Go isn’t one of Ferrell’s best-known or funniest movies, it’s worth checking out for those who are fans of his work. It’s a more subdued performance that tugs at heartstrings while delivering hearty laughs, too.

Stream Everything Must Go on Amazon Prime Video.

Étoile (2025)

A brand-new comedy-drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino, the woman behind Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, one of the best Amazon Prime Video original series, Étoile is centered around the complicated world of ballet. Set in New York and Paris, the story follows dancers and the artistic staff that work with them as they try to save their companies, hire new talent, and reinvigorate the program.

Starring Luke Kirby, a fan favorite as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, along with Gideon Glick, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Simon Callow, Lou de Laâge, and David Alvarez, Étoile takes you into a world you might not know anything about but will be intrigued to learn runs just like any other business.

Stream Étoile on Amazon Prime Video.