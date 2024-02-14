 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t let these 3 hidden February streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Christine Persaud
By
A warrior looks at the camera in Shogun.
Fx/Hulu

You’ve kept up to date with all the new and returning shows coming this month and beyond, likely thanks to our handy guides! But there are always hidden gems that you might have glossed over. Is it really something you’ll want to watch? You haven’t heard or read much about the show, so maybe it’s best to wait. We have you covered.

Here, we highlight three hidden February streaming TV shows that might have flown under your radar but are worth checking out. Chances are you probably haven’t even heard of these shows. One new FX series, in particular, promises to breathe new life into a fascinating story that was last adapted way back in the ‘80s.

Recommended Videos

A Bloody Lucky Day (2024)

A man sitting in a car looking sinister in a scene from A Bloody Lucky Day.
Paramount Global

A Korean series based on the webtoon of the same name, A Bloody Lucky Day was released in two parts in November and December 2023, but it didn’t make its way to North America until this month. Oh Taek (Lee Sung-min) is a taxi driver working to make a living. When he’s offered a high fee to transport a passenger to Mokpo, he agrees, albeit reluctantly. But as they travel, Oh Taek soon realizes the man he is stuck in a vehicle with is a dangerous serial killer. It’s a scenario that screams unimaginable tension and panic.

Related

But Oh Taek quickly adapts into cool, calm, and collected survival mode, using his astute sense and resourcefulness to hopefully make it out alive and not become a victim. Intense and gripping, A Bloody Lucky Day has a thrilling premise to keep you invested through all 10 episodes.

Stream A Bloody Lucky Day on Paramount+. 

Tracker (2024)

Justin Hartley standing alone in a field in a scene from Tracker.
Michael Courtney / CBS

Justin Hartley captured hearts as Kevin Pearson on This is Us, and he’s back on the small screen in Tracker. The drama is already set up for success, premiering immediately following Super Bowl 2024 and all those great commercials. Hartley plays a very different character in this series, a man named Colter Shaw, a survivalist traveling across the U.S. looking for “rewards.” He’s an expert tracker and uses his skills to help law enforcement solve some of their most difficult cases.

With all the makings of a cookie-cutter police procedural, Tracker sounds like several of them mashed into one, from Will Trent to Poker Face. Whether the series lives up to the hype and can last beyond a single season remains to be seen; shows of this genre tend to become long-running or peter out quickly. But if you’re looking for a solid new police procedural to fill a hole while you wait for a favorite to return or mourn the end of another, Tracker is a worthy contender.

Stream Tracker on Paramount+.

Shōgun (2024)

A samurai man looking serious in a scene from Shogun.
FX

You might be familiar with the 1980 TV series of the same name, based on the James Clavell novel. So, too, is this iteration of Shōgun, the story of a female samurai, an English sailor, and a power daimyo who are all shipwrecked in Japan. They each have their own challenges: Lado Mariko (Anna Sawai, who currently also appears in Apple TV+ series’ Pachinko and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) has friction with her family, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) is unfamiliar with the Japanese culture, and Lord Toranaga (Mortal Kombat’s Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting off political rivals.

The story in Shōgun is fictional, but it’s loosely based on real historical facts, with Blackthorne based on William Adams, an English navigator who trained with daimyo Tokugawa Ieyasu (on whom Lord Toranaga is based) to become a powerful samurai. Mariko, meanwhile, is based on Hosokawa Gracia, a member of the aristocratic Akechi family in the 1500s and 1600s. Called a must-watch by early reviewers, with Time Magazine referring to Shōgun not as a remake but as a “radical reimagining,” the historical drama is poised to be one of the best new shows of 2024, and one you might not even have heard of yet. There are 10 episodes in the first season.

Stream Shōgun on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (February 2024)
A female astronaut looks up in horror in a scene from Constellation.

We’re deep in the throes of winter and the football season is about to wrap up. Luckily, there are a few new sports docs landing on Apple TV+ in February, and one just so happens to be a 10-part series chronicling the New England Patriots. Oh, and here’s another long-awaited treat: Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is now available for streaming!

For $10 per month, an Apple TV+ subscription gives you access to all kinds of movies, shows, and platform exclusives. It’s our job to keep up with Apple’s latest and greatest, so be sure to check back next month to see what exciting new additions the Apple TV+ library has in store. 

Read more
6 TV shows you need to watch in February
Three people including a young child are preparing to fight in a scene from Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

Have you already caught up on some of the best new shows that premiered in late January, like Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air starring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, Paramount+’s Sexy Beast, and Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that there are even more exciting shows coming out in February. Add these six to the queue while you wait for new seasons and/or new episodes of your favorite shows.

The six TV shows you need to watch in February include two that are returning with new seasons, one based on a video game, and a long-anticipated franchise spinoff.
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 (February 4)
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 | Official Trailer | Max

Read more
Everything coming to Peacock in February 2024
Two men talk in Oppenheimer.

We're almost a month into 2024, and it's anyone's guess as to what's the best streaming service out there right now. If you think it's Netflix or Prime Video, think again; it might just be Peacock. February's programming schedule is filled with intriguing content across a wide variety of genres for Peacock's paid subscribers to enjoy all month long (and in some cases, even longer than that).

The highlights for Peacock this month include new episodes of January's hit shows Ted and In the Know, more reality TV drama with The Traitors, a new documentary about the influential rap group Run DMC, and lots of movies to honor Valentine's Day and Black History Month. The big debut, however, is Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Oppenheimer, which finally lands on a streaming subscription service on February 16, eight months after its release. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in February 2024.
February 1
8 Mile, 2002

Read more