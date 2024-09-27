3 underrated Hulu shows to stream for the weekend (September 27-29)

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Hulu has you covered. There are lots of well-known shows on the streaming service, including Hulu originals, that you have probably already watched. But to get the most out of your subscription, you’ll want to dig deeper for those hidden gems.

Hulu has tons of shows through partnerships with other networks and streamers like FX and Disney+. There are also older linear network shows you can watch with your subscription. These three underrated Hulu shows to stream for the weekend are solid options to put on your radar.

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are an electric combination in this drama miniseries based on the Celeste Ng novel of the same name. In Little Fires Everywhere, Witherspoon is Elena Richardson, a wealthy journalist and single mother to four teenagers. Washington is Mia Warren, an artist and part-time waitress raising a teenage daughter on her own who moves into the Richardson household to work as a house manager.

The very different lives and economic backgrounds of the two women and their children become intertwined as secrets are revealed and paranoia runs high. It all culminates in a literal fiery, explosive ending that is teased right from the beginning. You know immediately that the situation isn’t going to end well, but the twists, turns, and exploration of these two fractured characters on the way there is worth the journey.

Told over just eight episodes, Little Fires Everywhere shows off the tremendous talent of both its leads, who deliver convincing performances. The series earned several Emmy nominations, but the show has been largely forgotten, overshadowed by others.

Death and Other Details (2024)

At a time when the murder-mystery genre is exploding, it’s tough to crack onto the list of the top series when there’s so much exciting competition. Is Death and Other Details the best murder mystery drama you’ll watch? No. But it has an intriguing, twisty story with a fantastic cast that draws you in from one episode to the next.

The story begins when Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) boards a luxury cruise with her wealthy best friend. When someone winds up dead, Imogene looks potentially guilty. Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), a detective with a reputation for his talents and a history with Imogene that is not initially understood, wants to help clear her name. But she despises him for reasons unknown.

Death and Other Details goes in such unbelievable directions at times, but its mix of light humor combined with salacious storylines of the wealthy and entitled make it watchable. Patinkin’s star power and on-screen presence is undeniable, but Beane is a worthy copilot who steals every scene she’s in. Stream all 10 episodes and you’ll feel satisfied by the end of this story. You may even be oddly accepting of the fact that the teased second season will never see the light of day since the series was canceled.

Krapopolis (2023-)

Renewed for a fourth season already prior to season 2 coming September 29, 2024, the Fox series Krapopolis is an animated sitcom you might not have even heard of. But it has received decent reviews for its humor, cast, and storylines. The story is set in mythical Ancient Greece where a family of humans, gods, and monsters co-exist. They reside in one of the first cities in the world, and they all have their own priorities and ways of life, which often results in conflict. Life really comes down to surviving without killing one another. Sound familiar? While it’s set in an ancient world, there are also a lot of parallels between Krapopolis and modern-day pop culture and politics.

The impressive voice cast is led by Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) as Tyrannis, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as his mother Deliria, the Goddess of Self-Destruction and Questionable Choice (she earned an Emmy nod for the voice performance), and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) as her husband, Shlub. Guest voice actors include Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Alison Brie (Community), Seth Rogen, Steve Buscemi, and many others. Wenlei Ma of PerthNow describes the series as being “full of weird sequiturs, witty scenarios, and pithy one-liners.”

