3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 7-9)

Max is about to get a little creepy, thanks to the addition of Heretic, which arrives on March 7. When two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) stop at the house of Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), they become trapped in a labyrinth that will test their fate. The thrilling horror from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods is a terrific showcase for Grant, who has the time of his life playing a narcissistic villain.

If you’ve seen Heretic or want to watch something else, there are plenty of other routes to explore on Max. One of those paths involves underrated movies. Lucky for you, we have some recommendations, which include an ensemble rom-com, a tragic sports biopic, and an eye-opening drama from a recent Oscar winner.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Unfortunately for romance advocates, ensemble rom-coms are a thing of the past. These stories were a good excuse to get a group of famous and attractive actors into one movie. These easy-to-digest movies are the perfect form of escapism. Today’s pick is He’s Just Not That Into You. The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Ginnifer Goodwin, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Kevin Connolly, Justin Long, Scarlett Johansson, and Bradley Cooper.

Set in Baltimore, He’s Just Not That Into You follows nine people who navigate love, dating, and everything in between. The standout characters include Gigi (Goodwin), who misreads romantic situations; Janine (Connelly), who thinks her husband (Cooper) might be lying to her; and Mary (Barrymore), a woman whose dates go nowhere. Is every storyline perfect? No, but there is enough romance and charm to keep you watching.

Stream He’s Just Not That Into You on Max.

The Iron Claw (2023)

Every Academy voter should apologize to Zac Efron for failing to recognize his performance in The Iron Claw, an equally uplifting and devastating movie. Sean Durkin’s sports biopic chronicles the Von Erich family, who rose to prominence as wrestlers during the 1980s. Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), the owner of WCWW wrestling, is married to Doris (Maura Tierney).

The couple has five sons: Kevin (Efron), David (Harris Dickinson), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), and Mike (Stanley Simons). The oldest son, Jack Jr., died as a child, leading the family to believe they are cursed. As the boys progress in wrestling, they become superstars. However, it all comes crashing down in this tragic story. Efron’s heartbreaking performance should have resulted in a trip to the 2024 Oscars.

Stream The Iron Claw on Max.

The Florida Project (2017)

Sean Baker is riding high after the success of Anora. The independent film about a Brooklyn sex worker marrying the son of a Russian oligarch won five Oscars, with Baker taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. With Baker’s popularity at an all-time high, now is the chance to revisit some of his earlier projects, including The Florida Project.

The irony of The Florida Project is its portrayal of children living in poverty in the shadow of Disney World. Six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Kimberly Prince) lives with her unemployed mother (Bria Vinaite) at a budget motel a mere minutes from Disney. Moonee frequently gets into trouble with her friends, but thankfully, the kind manager of the motel (Willem Dafoe) gives her a pass. The Florida Project is an empathetic look at an underrepresented part of America with a gut-punch ending.

Stream The Florida Project on Max.