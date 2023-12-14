3 hidden December streaming TV show gems you need to watch

The holiday season is in full swing, which means you might be winding down from work or school right now and prepping for much-deserved time off. Once you’re done baking cookies and wrapping presents, it’s a great time to sit back and relax with some of the best Christmas movies to stream or simply a good TV show.

You may have blown through every episode of your favorite show’s just-released new season and you’re now spending what seems like ages scrolling endlessly through streaming service menus trying to find something else. We’re here to help. If you’re looking for something exciting and new that you might not have already had on your radar, check out these three hidden December streaming TV shows that are all worth watching.

Recommended Videos

Moving (2023)

South Korean series are gaining steam in North America. Moving, for instance, became the most-watched Korean original on Disney+ after being available for just one week. Now, it’s also streaming on Hulu. The series, based on the webtoon by Kang Full, is about three teenagers who have superpowers. When their parents discover this, however, they must use their own superpowers to try and protect their kids.

With parallel storylines involving both the kids and the parents — some critics even say the parents’ storylines are what truly make this show shine — Moving will become your next superhero favorite. Called the “best superhero series on TV right now” by Rolling Stone, critics say it’s everything from stunningly original to heartfelt.

Stream Moving on Hulu or Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)

Based on Rick Riordan’s popular book series, this fantasy series features the title character, the 12-year-old son of Poseidon, who must thwart an attack from Zeus. The Greek god is convinced that Percy, played by Walker Scobell, stole his thunderbolt and he will stop at nothing to get it back.

With Riordan himself counted among the co-creators and executive producers of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the series will appeal to anyone who loves the novels. A good one for parents to watch with their kids (it’s rated PG, but has some dark themes), there are eight episodes in the first season, which premiere weekly through the end of January 2024.

Stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

Dr. Death (2021-present)

Even if you didn’t watch the first season of Dr. Death, you can still check out season 2 of one of the new shows coming to Peacock in December. It’s centered around a completely different story. Season 1 starred Joshua Jackson as Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who was convicted after mutilating patients and killing two of them. Season 2 portrays the story of suave, charming Swiss-Italian thoracic surgeon and medical research Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez). Over many years, he convinced patients, medical professionals, and the media that he had developed a ground-breaking method of replacing human tracheas with windpipes made of plastic infused with stem cells. The reality of his so-called innovation, however, is that it was anything but a success. His personal life, meanwhile, was also filled with controversy and wild stories, from claims that he was the Pope’s personal doctor to suggestions he secretly worked for the CIA.

Check out Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife on Netflix before you watch. It’s a three-part docuseries about Macchiarini that’s anchored by interviews with his former co-workers and fiancé Benita Alexander, played by Mandy Moore in the series. It will provide context if you’re not already familiar with the story and add another level of appreciation for Ramirez’s performance as the narcissistic alleged con man.

Stream Dr. Death on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations