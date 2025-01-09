3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kalki 2898 AD (2024) Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) Molli and Max in the Future (2023)

For some, sci-fi is an acquired taste. You might like lightweight sci-fi like Palm Springs but aren’t into more hardcore genre fare like Blade Runner. For others, sci-fi is the genre of choice. You’re willing to watch any movies that fit, no matter how intense or cerebral, both old and new.

Regardless of which category you fall in when it comes to your sci-fi tastes, Amazon Prime Video has plenty of options. Among them are these three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025, all of which you probably didn’t have on your radar yet.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer - Hindi | Prabhas | Amitabh Bachchan | Kamal Haasan | Deepika | Nag Ashwin

This new Indian epic sci-fi action movie, delivered in the Telugu language with English subtitles, is set in a postapocalyptic world where a group of survivors is looking to save the unborn child of a lab subject. Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) has been punished for trying to kill the unborn child of Uttarā, forced to roam the Earth as an immortal and witness all of humanity’s suffering for all time. The only way out is to protect the mother of Kalki, the 10th and final avatar of Vishnu.

It took three years to film Kalki 2898 AD because of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the film exploded to become the most expensive Indian movie ever made. All that time and investment into Kalki 2898 AD paid off, however, as the movie performed well at the box office in its home country and is delighting a new audience now. Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com describes the film as “goofy, over-earnest, and just good enough where it counts,” adding that it “digs deeper than expected into its patchy lore’s rich melodramatic turf.”

Stream Kalki 2898 AD on Amazon Prime Video.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)

Twilight Zone: The Movie - Original Theatrical Trailer

If you loved The Twilight Zone TV show, Twilight Zone: The Movie is a sci-fi horror anthology film that brings the disturbing magic to the big screen. Produced by Steven Spielberg and John Landis and based on the Rod Serling series, it consists of a compilation of four stories: one new and three remakes of previous episodes.

You’ll find some segments better than others, but Twilight Zone: The Movie is a worthwhile watch for fans of the macabre. The movie counts Dan Aykroyd, Albert Brooks, and John Lithgow among its cast of talented actors bringing the creepy stories to life.

Stream Twilight Zone: The Movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Molli and Max in the Future (2023)

Molli and Max in the Future: Exclusive Trailer (2024) Zosia Mamet, Aristotle Athari

With a more comedic spin on the sci-fi genre, Molli and Max in the Future stars Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live). It’s set in the far future in a world dominated by magic, sentient robots, and demigods. Molli (Mamet) and Max (Athari) keep running into one another through their travels to various planets, dimensions, and in space, and eventually, a romantic relationship begins to brew.

The premise may sound downright silly, but Molli and Max in the Future was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning a 98% Rotten Tomatoes critics score. It’s “either whimsically charming of annoyingly cute, depending on your temperament,” writes Katie Rife of RogerEbert.com in her review.

Stream Molli and Max in the Future on Amazon Prime Video.