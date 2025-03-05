 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in March 2025

By
Simon Pegg driving a car with an alien beside him, both looking to the side and screaming in a scene from the movie Paul.
Universal Pictures

Looking for a good sci-fi movie to sink your teeth into? If you subscribe to Peacock and you’re wondering what you can enjoy beyond the great selection of original series and linear shows from networks like NBC, this includes movies of all kinds. Yes, Peacock adds a new slate of movies to its roster every month, including some pretty high-profile titles. This month, for example, you’ll be able to watch Wicked, Nosferatu, The Wild Robot, and Conclave.

If you’re most interested in diving into the unknown, the streamer has you covered with three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in March 2025.

Lucy (2014)

Scarlett Johansson stars in this Luc Besson English-language French sci-fi action movie as the title character, who, through circumstance, ends up delivering a briefcase as a drug mule. With one bag sewn into her abdomen, it’s a dangerous job and becomes even more so when she is kicked in the stomach, the bag breaks, and the contents start to flow through her system. What’s inside? It’s a synthetic drug that unlocks enhanced physical and mental capabilities. Now, Lucy is a formidable fighter with an incredible level of intelligence to boot.

A massive box office success, Lucy might not necessarily be believable, but it doesn’t matter. You can watch Johansson as a badass character and Morgan Freeman as a scientist and professor who might be her only hope of returning to her normal self. Lucy delivers as much action as it does sci-fi wonder in its premise. Our reviewer describes the movie quite simply as a “beautiful mess.”

Stream Lucy on Peacock.

Paul (2011)

NEW Official PAUL Trailer

For a more humorous sci-fi slant, check out Paul, the sci-fi comedy road film that both stars and was written by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. They are Graeme and Clive, respectively, best friends and sci-fi enthusiasts who travel to San Diego to attend the Comic-Con convention. While there, they come across an alien named Paul, voiced by Seth Rogen. The trio embarks on various adventures, meeting eccentric people along the way as they try to get Paul home before he’s captured.

Our reviewer says Paul is a “fun and entertaining movie with some genuinely funny moments.” While he admits that it doesn’t hold a candle to Pegg’s Shaun of the Dead, he calls it a “must see” for “geeks. Pegg and Frost,” he adds, “aren’t just writing about geek culture; they are fans of it, and it shows.”

Stream Paul on Peacock.

The Invisible Man (2020)

Coming to Peacock on March 19, The Invisible Man is loosely based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name and is a reboot of the 1933 movie. Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecelia, a woman who is convinced that her abusive ex, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who happens to be the founder and CEO of a human-computer augmentation company called Cobalt, is stalking and gaslighting her. He has developed a way to become invisible, and she thinks he is keeping an eye on her for sinister reasons.

While Adrian reportedly died by suicide after she managed to escape his clutches, she’s convinced there’s a presence in her house and that he isn’t really dead. The Invisible Man is terrifying both in the delivery and the mere thought of this woman tortured by whether she’s right or just going mad. It’s arguably one of the best sci-fi remakes ever made.

Stream The Invisible Man on Peacock.

