3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

By

Glenn Close and a haggard looking Mila Kunis sit in a waiting room in Four Good Days.
Vertical Entertainment

Looking for a classic movie to watch on a lazy day or night? With so many great movies coming out, sometimes it’s nice to look back and rewatch something you loved from your past. In some cases, it might have been a movie you always meant to watch but never got around to.

The three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 are ones you might have heard of and that received their fair share of praise, but are easy to have missed. The casts are top-notch, however, and the stories are riveting in each one.

The Accountant (2016)

Ben Affleck stars in this action thriller as Christian Wolff, an autistic man who works to sanitize financial records for some of the biggest criminal and terrorist organizations around the world. After being hired to audit a robotics company, Christian uncovers serious embezzlement, which puts his life in danger.

The Accountant earned mixed reviews, receiving criticism largely for its portrayal of autism. However, the martial arts sequences and compelling story make The Accountant one to watch. Our reviewer calls it exciting and tense, loving the plot twists throughout. It’s especially worth watching now that a sequel is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this month, with Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Ribonson, and J.K. Simmons all reprising their roles.

Stream The Accountant on Amazon Prime Video. 

Secretary (2002)

While Secretary might come across as tone-deaf in today’s climate with the increased attention on the mistreatment of women, there’s something deeply fascinating about the erotic romantic comedy-drama. James Spader is E. Edward Gray, an eccentric attorney who hires a socially awkward young woman named Lee (Maggie Gyllenhaal) to work as his secretary. But the working relationship becomes complicated when E. Edward is sexually aroused by Lee’s subservient behavior. He uses this desire, however, to order Lee to stop harming herself, an act that previously landed her in a mental hospital.

What makes Secretary more palatable to those who might otherwise find it unsettling is that the BDSM relationship that occurs between the two is seemingly consensual. Each develops their sense of self through the experience, with Lee ironically finding a confidence she never had and E. Edward experiencing feelings of insecurity and shame that arguably make him more sympathetic. If nothing else, Secretary will spark conversation as it toes the line between offensive and bold commentary.

Stream Secretary on Amazon Prime Video. 

Four Good Days (2020)

Glenn Close, one of the best actors of this generation to have never yet taken home an Oscar, and Mila Kunis are a fantastic pair in Four Good Days, a drama based on the Eli Saslow Washington Post article How’s Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction. Margaret “Molly” Wheeler (Kunis) is a drug addict who returns to her mother, Deb (Close), claiming to be finally ready to get sober. She wants to stay for a few days before entering treatment, but the journey turns into one of intense self-reflection and healing.

A heart-wrenching story about the fractured relationship between a mother and daughter and the dark side of addiction, Four Good Days takes you through the perspectives of both the carer and the addict. The tragedy and hopefulness of Four Good Days is propped up by the fact that it’s a true story.

Stream Four Good Days on Amazon Prime Video. 

