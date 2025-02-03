3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents You’re Cordially Invited (2025) Blink Twice (2024) Red One (2024)

It’s a lazy February evening or weekend. Perhaps the weather outside is atrocious, and you just want to stay in and veg on the couch. Maybe it’s Valentine’s Day, and you curl up with your partner after dinner to watch a good flick. Amazon Prime Video is a good place to start.

You might think you’ve seen everything worth watching on the streamer, but think again. These are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February 2025.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

You’re Cordially Invited (2025)

You're Cordially Invited - Final Trailer | Prime Video

The fact that You’re Cordially Invited is so new makes it underrated. Early reviews have been mixed, but we suspect they’ll improve as more and more people watch. Or it could be the case of yet another comedy film that gets unsavory reviews yet is still downright fun to watch. The cast alone will pique your interest, made up of a who’s who of comedy, including Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, and Meredith Hagner, a scene stealer in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. In You’re Cordially Invited, a wedding venue is double booked. One bride, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan), and her dad, Jim (Will Ferrell), prepare for war with the other bride, Neve (Meredith Hagner), and her sister and wedding planner, Margot (Reese Witherspoon).

As one of the most anticipated Amazon Prime Video movies of 2025, You’re Cordially Invited is one of those silly wedding comedies to watch when there’s nothing else on. Richard Roeper of Chicago Sun-Times says that Ferrell and Witherspoon “play off each other with impeccable timing, and the supporting cast is universally terrific.”

Stream You’re Cordially Invited on Amazon Prime Video.

Blink Twice (2024)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer

Blink Twice received decent reviews, but it’s one of those movies that’s easy to pass over, especially when so many other great movies came out last year alongside it. If you haven’t yet watched the psychological thriller, check it out. Directed and produced by Zoe Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum, it’s about a nail artist and cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) who crosses paths with a billionaire tech mogul named Slater (Tatum) one night at an event where she’s working. He invites her and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) to a private island; they think it’s an opportunity of a lifetime. At first, it seems this is indeed the case. But then, strange things start happening.

You should watch to find out where the story goes, as it takes creepy twists and turns. Radio Times’ Jeremy Aspinall praises the “stylish visuals and foreboding sound” that “deftly tease out the mystery until a furious finale reveals the sinister truth.”

Stream Blink Twice on Amazon Prime Video.

Red One (2024)

RED ONE | Official Trailer 2

Who said you can’t watch a Christmas movie in February, or any time of the year, for that matter? Coming off the heels of some blockbuster hits, Dwayne Johnson has had a few movie duds, and some might say Red One falls in the latter category. But despite poor critic response, according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, fans love the film even if critics don’t.

Combining festive fun with signature Johnson action, he is Callum Drift in Red One, a member of a military organization who heads up Santa Claus’ (J.K. Simmons) security detail. Just when Santa decides he’s ready to retire because he’s sick of humans and their toxic behavior, Saint Nick is kidnapped. It’s all because of information unwittingly sold to the wrong person by a black-hat hacker named Jack (Chris Evans). Now, it’s up to Cal to save Kris Kringle, and he’s forced to team up with Jack to do so. Red One has the feel of a Christmas film that will eventually be considered a cult classic, so hop on the bandwagon now so you can say you knew all along.

Stream Red One on Amazon Prime Video.