5 actors who should play Spider-Gwen in a live-action MCU movie

Aside from Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, is currently one of Marvel’s most popular web-slingers. Naturally, fans are anxious to see her make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Hailee Steinfeld continues to establish herself as the best Gwen Stacy in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, her role as Kate Bishop could prevent her from bringing the character to live-action. Should the character make her first appearance in the MCU, the studio should really consider these five actors for the role of Spider-Gwen.

Maya Hawke

The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, this rising star had her big break playing the fan-favorite Robin Buckley on Stranger Things.

She’s also made notable appearances in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fear Street Part: 1994, and Asteroid City. At this point, Hawke has proven herself to be a highly skilled actor all on her own, so she could definitely make a perfect swing into the superhero genre as Gwen Stacy.

Madelyn Cline

Having risen to fame playing Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline’s star soared to greater heights with her performance as Whiskey in Rian Johnson’s popular film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. If anyone has seen the online photos of her wearing Gwen Stacy’s supersuit, then they know she can already look the part.

However, with her two most well-known performances, Cline has shown that she can take the next big step and become the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Gwen.

Sabrina Carpenter

With her first claim to fame being Maya Hart on the Disney show Girl Meets World, Sabrina Carpenter starred in several feature films, including The Hate U Give, Tall Girl, Work It, and Emergency. She has since transitioned to a career more focused on singing, making albums like Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, and Emails I Can’t Send.

Nevertheless, she could easily return to acting as Gwen Stacy, whose background as a drummer would fit well with Carpenter’s musical background and make for a natural performance.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is well known for playing Jules Vaughn on HBO’s boundary-pushing hit show, Euphoria, and her performance has proved that she is worthy of a role in the MCU alongside her co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

Likewise, since Spider-Verse’s Gwen Stacy has become somewhat of a transgender icon due to her allegorical journey in Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel could lean further into this bold new lane by casting Schafer to authentically portray Spider-Gwen as a trans superhero.

Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock became a household name with her lead role as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Able to hold her own alongside acting veterans such as Paddy Considine and Matt Smith, Alcock has established herself as a promising new talent that Marvel would die to have in their next project.

Also, given she bears a remarkable resemblance to Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Verse films, she could undoubtedly invoke the character that many modern fans have come to know and love in the MCU.

