5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in March 2025 you have to watch

Every month, movies come and go on Amazon Prime Video. You might find something you want to watch one month only to realize that it’s already gone the next. This isn’t to say that every movie has a 30-day shelf life. Many movies on Amazon Prime Video are available for much longer, sometimes years. But how do you know? You don’t, unless you check for warnings that a movie is leaving soon (which aren’t always there). That’s a lot of work. So let us do it for you.

With this selection of five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in March 2025, we’re highlighting several fantastic films worth watching before they’re gone. One is a great movie to watch if you want to honor the late, great Gene Hackman; it’s one of his best films from the late ’90s.

Enemy of the State (1998)

Sadly, we lost Gene Hackman this year, one of the greatest actors of our time. Relive one of his many great movies, Enemy of the State, in which he stars alongside Will Smith. Hackman is Edward “Brill” Lyle, a talented surveillance expert who frequently works with labor lawyer Robert Clayton Dean (Smith). When Dean finds himself in hot water while working a case against a mob boss that involves the NSA and threatens citizens, he reaches out to Brill for help.

The chemistry between Hackman and Smith is solid in Enemy of the State. The movie was a box office success and earned positive reviews, with critics lauding its writing, direction, and the talented lead cast. If you’re looking for a good Hackman film to remember his fantastic film legacy, this one is a good choice before it’s gone from the streamer.

Rampage (2018)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be making appearances in WWE right now, but he’s still one of the biggest action movie stars with an impressive resume of films, including this one. A sci-fi monster movie, Rampage is about a pathogen that escapes from a space station and makes its way to George (motion captured by Jason Liles), a rare gorilla who grows larger and more menacing. His human friend Davis (Johnson), a former Special Forces soldier who saved George from poachers, must now work with doctor Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris), who originally developed the pathogen, to try and save George from government capture.

While Rampage received mixed reviews, it was a box-office success. Classify this one as a popcorn flick to watch on a lazy night at home when you just want to turn your brain off and be entertained with stunning visuals and thrilling action sequences.

Escape From New York (1981)

Travel back to the 1980s with Escape From New York, a John Carpenter independent sci-fi action movie starring Kurt Russell. It’s about an alternate future of 1997 (yes, in this movie, almost 20 years ago was considered the “near future”) where the U.S. has been overrun with crime and Manhattan has become a massive prison. Snake Plisskin (Russell) is a former Special Forces operative who has been incarcerated. But now, the government needs his help to save the president’s life following an attack by insurgents. If he can achieve this in 24 hours, he’ll be pardoned.

Escape From New York is a tense ride through 90-minute runtime. Now considered a cult classic, the movie spawned the sequel Escape from L.A. 15 years later, in which Russell reprised his role and Carpenter returned to write and direct.

Heat (1995)

Heat - Original Theatrical Trailer

While Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have appeared in many movies together, Heat was their first major on-screen collaboration. The film adds Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Val Kilmer to the cast to make this epic crime a must-watch. As far as cat-and-mouse, good-guy-and-bad-guy chase movies go, this one’s near the top of the list. Pacino is Vincent Hanna, an LAPD officer hunting down career thief Neil McCauley (De Niro). While it’s all part of the job, this isn’t a task either man can leave at the office. The obsession starts to impact their personal lives, too.

Based on the story of Chuck Adamson and his attempts to take down the real-life criminal of the same name, Heat is one of the best movies ever made in its genre. It proved that Pacino and De Niro were a movie match made in heaven.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep is deliciously haughty as the now iconic Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine. She’s all about the high life, intricate fashion, and making an impression. Plus, her glare can break glass. When aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) seeks a job there right out of university, she becomes a fish out of water. It’s a stepping-stone job, she believes, into real journalism. However, Andy finds herself becoming more like the materialistic and superficial woman she works with, losing a bit of herself each day in the process.

The Devil Wears Prada earned plenty of awards and accolades, and both Streep and Hathaway were praised for their performances, along with Emily Blunt as Miranda’s senior assistant Emily. It’s widely believed that the character of Miranda is inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, though never officially confirmed. Either way, Streep nails it. Even with her incredible resume, this role remains one of Streep’s most memorable.

