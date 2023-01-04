 Skip to main content
Friends make everything more fun in 80 for Brady featurette

Dan Girolamo
By

When asked to describe 80 for Brady, Billy Porter calls it “Bridesmaids meets Golden Girls.” With four iconic actresses headlining the film, Porter’s comparison hits the nail on the head.

The movie follows four friends: Lou (Grace and Frankie’s Lily Tomlin), Trish (Book Club’s Jane Fonda), Maura (West Side Story’s Rita Moreno), and Betty (Lincoln’s Sally Field). These four women love and adore their hero, quarterback Tom Brady. When Brady and the New England Patriots earn a spot in Super Bowl LI, the four friends win tickets to the game and set out on a road trip adventure to watch their idol win football’s most prized possession.

“This weekend is more than they ever could have conceived of,” says Field. “It just brings them together. They just rely on one another,” adds Tomlin.

Brady will star as himself and produce under his 199 Productions company. The cast will feature appearances by Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Jimmy O. Yang, Matt Lauria, Sally Kirkland, Sara Gilbert, and Alex Bentley. Some of Brady’s former Patriots teammates — Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski — will make cameo appearances as themselves.

The film is directed by Kyle Marvin (WeCrashed) from a script written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern (Booksmart). It’s inspired by the true story of Brady leading the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI. At the time of the victory, it was Brady’s fifth Super Bowl victory and fourth Super Bowl MVP.

Four women stand next to each other on the 80 for Brady poster.

80 for Brady is in theaters on February 3. 

