 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch 80 for Brady

Dan Girolamo
By

Tom Brady (Man in the Arena) is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. During his 23 seasons, Brady won seven Super Bowls, holds almost every major quarterback record, and will eventually find himself in the NFL Hall of Fame. Brady conquered nearly every challenge thrown his way during his career. With nothing left to accomplish in football, Brady set his sights on a new challenge with the film 80 for Brady.

Brady is the best in his sport, so it’s no surprise that he called in four of the greatest actresses ever to star in his first major theatrical production. Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Jane Fonda (Book Club), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Sally Field (Lincoln) star as four friends with a passion for Brady and the New England Patriots. When the team reaches Super Bowl LI in 2017, the four women embark on a hilarious road trip to Houston to watch their favorite quarterback win another Super Bowl.

Related Videos

Interested in seeing Brady share the screen with acting royalty? Find out where to watch 80 for Brady below!

Where to watch 80 for Brady

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin all stand near metal detectors in 80 for Brady.
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

80 for Brady can now be accessed in your living rooms through the streaming service, Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the home to what many call the movie of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. Trust us when we say that Maverick is worth your time. On the television front, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is a kingmaker for the service, with hit shows like 1923Tulsa King1883, and Mayor of Kingstown available to stream for your viewing pleasure. Check Digital Trends’ Paramount+ Guide for the new movies and shows coming to the platform each month.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

80 for Brady is now streaming for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

80 FOR BRADY | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

There are two subscription plans for Paramount+. The Essential subscription costs $5 per month. Programs will be presented with limited commercial interruptions. Subscribers can save 16% off the monthly price with a yearly plan of $50. If you do not want ads, purchase the Premium subscription, which costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

For both plans, Paramount+ offers a trial period of seven days. The first week is free, and subscribers can cancel anytime during that week. You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. For more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans, click here.

Is 80 for Brady worth watching?

Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno hug each other in 80 for Brady.
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Honestly, 80 for Brady works as a road trip comedy. The film features four of the most decorated actresses of the last 50 years, and their talent carries the movie from start to finish. Most of the jokes are effective in this light-hearted comedy about friendship.

Aside from Brady and the four leading ladies, 80 for Brady’s cast features Billy Porter (Pose), Rob Corddry (Ballers), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Glynn Turman (Fargo), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force), Ron Funches (Loot), Sara Gilbert (The Conners ), and Guy Fieri (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives). Some of Brady’s former teammates make cameos, including Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

80 for Brady is directed by Kyle Marvin (The Climb) and written by the duo who helped co-write Booksmart, Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. On Rotten Tomatoes80 for Brady has a 60% on the Tomatometer and an 89% audience score.

Editors' Recommendations

Wales vs Latvia live stream: How to watch for free from anywhere
A soccer field.

Keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying games continues to be tricky with all the games spread across different channels. In the case of Wales vs Latvia, you need to have access to Fox Soccer Plus to check out the match. It's available on fewer streaming services than the more popular Fox Sports but we've picked out your best options. That includes how to watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream for free. Keen to know more? Let's dive right in!
Watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV offers Fox Sports 1 which is the main destination for many Euro 2024 qualifying games but it's also the home of Fox Soccer Plus if you sign up for the Fubo International Sports Plus package. That bolsters your options for streaming with the service working out at $92 per month. The upside to all this? There's a FuboTV free trial so you can always check out the Wales vs Latvia live stream for free. While you're signed up, there's NBC and USA Network for the Premier League as well as MLB Network, NHL Network and NHL Network too. For non-sporting needs, there's always Bravo, Comedy Central and Disney Channel.

Read more
Ireland vs France live stream: How to watch for free online
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Looking to watch the Ireland vs France live stream online? If you've been keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying online, you'll know there are different options for different games. In the case of Ireland vs France, the same is on Fox Sports 1 giving you more options on how to live stream it. Let's take a look including how to watch the Ireland vs France live stream for free.
Watch Ireland vs France live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a reliable destination for sports fans and, crucially, offers Fox Sports 1 for Ireland vs France. It also has other stations like NBC and USA Network so it's perfect for watching the Premier League, while there's also MLB Network, NHL Network, and a host of other sporting options. Ranking highly among the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, there's even a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to try it out. The best way to watch Ireland vs France for free, you get seven days worth of access without needing to pay a thing. After the free trial expires, it costs from $75 per month.

Read more
Where to watch all the John Wick movies
Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

With John Wick: Chapter 4 out now and receiving rapturous praise from critics and audiences alike, there is one question that many are now asking: what is the greatest action film of the 21st century? Mad Max, Skyfall, The Raid, The Dark Knight, and Mission Impossible: Fallout all have compelling cases. However, compiling the best action films of the last 23 years and not mentioning John Wick is a crime against humanity. Arguments could be made for all three John Wick movies; that's how strong they are in the action genre.

John Wick started with a simple premise. Wick (The Matrix's Keanu Reeves, who is no stranger to action), a former hitman, returns to the criminal world he left behind after the arrogant son of a Russian mobster kills his dog, a gift from his deceased wife. Hellbent on revenge, Wick hunts down the son with reckless abandon, killing every single person who stands in his way. John Wick was a sleeper hit in 2014, and 9 years later, the story about a legendary hitman mourning the loss of his wife and dog is a global franchise. The fourth film, John Wick: Chapter 4, just earned the highest opening weekend gross of the franchise.

Read more