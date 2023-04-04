Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tom Brady (Man in the Arena) is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. During his 23 seasons, Brady won seven Super Bowls, holds almost every major quarterback record, and will eventually find himself in the NFL Hall of Fame. Brady conquered nearly every challenge thrown his way during his career. With nothing left to accomplish in football, Brady set his sights on a new challenge with the film 80 for Brady.

Brady is the best in his sport, so it’s no surprise that he called in four of the greatest actresses ever to star in his first major theatrical production. Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Jane Fonda (Book Club), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Sally Field (Lincoln) star as four friends with a passion for Brady and the New England Patriots. When the team reaches Super Bowl LI in 2017, the four women embark on a hilarious road trip to Houston to watch their favorite quarterback win another Super Bowl.

Related Videos

Interested in seeing Brady share the screen with acting royalty? Find out where to watch 80 for Brady below!

Where to watch 80 for Brady

80 for Brady can now be accessed in your living rooms through the streaming service, Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the home to what many call the movie of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. Trust us when we say that Maverick is worth your time. On the television front, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is a kingmaker for the service, with hit shows like 1923, Tulsa King, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown available to stream for your viewing pleasure. Check Digital Trends’ Paramount+ Guide for the new movies and shows coming to the platform each month.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

80 for Brady is now streaming for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

80 FOR BRADY | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

There are two subscription plans for Paramount+. The Essential subscription costs $5 per month. Programs will be presented with limited commercial interruptions. Subscribers can save 16% off the monthly price with a yearly plan of $50. If you do not want ads, purchase the Premium subscription, which costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

For both plans, Paramount+ offers a trial period of seven days. The first week is free, and subscribers can cancel anytime during that week. You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. For more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans, click here.

Is 80 for Brady worth watching?

Honestly, 80 for Brady works as a road trip comedy. The film features four of the most decorated actresses of the last 50 years, and their talent carries the movie from start to finish. Most of the jokes are effective in this light-hearted comedy about friendship.

Aside from Brady and the four leading ladies, 80 for Brady’s cast features Billy Porter (Pose), Rob Corddry (Ballers), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Glynn Turman (Fargo), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force), Ron Funches (Loot), Sara Gilbert (The Conners ), and Guy Fieri (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives). Some of Brady’s former teammates make cameos, including Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

80 for Brady is directed by Kyle Marvin (The Climb) and written by the duo who helped co-write Booksmart, Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. On Rotten Tomatoes, 80 for Brady has a 60% on the Tomatometer and an 89% audience score.

Editors' Recommendations