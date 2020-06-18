  1. Movies & TV

Watch every Watchmen episode for free this weekend

By

Watchmen, HBO’s popular limited series, will be available to watch for free this weekend. 

From June 19 to 21 — the weekend of Juneteenth — all nine episodes of Watchmen are free to watch on HBO.com and on On Demand. There will also be a Watchmen marathon on HBO and HBO Latino on Friday. 

HBO’s Watchmen is a full-fledged sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ influential 1986 graphic novel. HBO’s series is set about 30 years after the original comic series and directly builds off of the events of that story.

The show is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, and these superheroes rely on technology, weapons, and their own skills to get the job done. The drama series is more relevant than ever today due to its examination of race and the criminal justice system. 

The show debuted last fall, and while it became extremely popular with fans, creator Damon Lindelof recently told USA Today that there won’t be a second season. 

