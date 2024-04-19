3 free underrated movies you should stream this weekend (April 19-21)

What’s on tap for movies this weekend? Zack Snyder returns with the second entry in his Netflix franchise, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. That movie will almost certainly chart on Netflix’s most popular movies of the week. And if you want to leave the house and head to the theater, Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Radio Silence’s Abigail are two intriguing options.

But people have to pay money to stream movies on a service like Netflix or watch a film inside a theater. However, FAST services, like Tubi and Amazon Freevee, offer thousands of movies for free (with ads). We picked out three underrated and free movies to stream this weekend. Our selections include a raunchy workplace comedy, a frightening horror movie, and a little-seen romantic dramedy.

Waiting… may hit a little close to home if you have worked in a restaurant. From unruly customers and bad tips to awkward bosses and kitchen hijinks, you find out very quickly that every restaurant worker is staring at the clock, hoping the day ends as soon as possible. This feeling of existential dread that restaurant workers face is perfectly captured in Rob McKittrick’s Waiting… .

Over one day, Waiting… explores the workers at Shenaniganz, a franchise restaurant in a strip mall. Notable characters include Dean (Justin Long), a 22-year-old waiter who feels lost in his personal life; Monty (Ryan Reynolds), Dean’s witty co-worker tasked with training new employee Mitch (John Francis Daley); and Dan (David Koechner), ShenaniganZ’s creepy manager. Though some will be turned off by the lewd jokes, the eclectic cast of Waiting… provides plenty of laughs in this workplace comedy.

Stream Waiting for free on Tubi.

Terrifier 2 (2022)

Horror fans, meet Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), the bloody, murderous creature looking to become the next Jason Voorhees or Michael Myers. Art is the sinister villain of the Terrifier franchise. Terrifier 2’s Chris Jericho described Art as a “goofy, animated clown who is also one of those vicious, sadistic killers that we’ve seen.” After the success of 2016’s Terrifier, writer-director Damien Leone released the long-awaited sequel, Terrifier 2, in 2022.

After being resurrected by an evil entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County just in time for Halloween. Art’s next target is teenager Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). This slasher flick does not shy away from gore and violence, as Art the Clown commits heinous and brutal acts that are not for the squeamish. It’s a throwback to the grindhouse slasher films from the 1970s and 1980s.

Stream Terrifier 2 for free on Tubi.

Before We Go (2014)

When Chris Evans wasn’t wielding Captain America’s shield in the 2010s, he snuck away from the MCU to direct his first feature film, Before We Go. One fateful night in New York City, Nick Vaughan (Evans) meets Brooke Dalton (Alice Eve) at Grand Central Terminal. Brooke has missed the last train of the night to Boston and now must wait until the morning. She was alsorobbed of her belongings to make a bad situation even worse. Nick offers to help retrieve some money for Brooke to pay for a cab to Boston. The duo then embarks on an adventure that takes them all over the city, from a sweatshop and wedding reception to a psychic store and restaurant.

Nick and Brooke develop a mutual attraction toward one another, but their past relationships come to the forefront and threaten to derail their budding romance. Before We Go is not as good of a walk-and-talk movie as Before Sunrise, but it has enough charm and heart to get by. Also, you can’t go wrong with a romance set in New York City.

Stream Before We Go for free on Amazon Freevee.

