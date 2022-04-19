 Skip to main content
Angelyne trailer peels back the layers of an LA icon

If you’ve lived in Los Angeles long enough, then you probably have an Angelyne story. From the suggestive billboards to seeing her drive around town in a pink Corvette, it’s almost impossible to miss Angelyne when she wants to be seen. She created her own fame in Los Angeles, and that mystique has endured for decades. Next month, Peacock is examining the woman behind the legend in a new Angelyne miniseries.

Former Shameless star Emmy Rossum is executive producing and starring in the miniseries as Angelyne. The real Angelyne is very protective of her secrets and her persona, and that carries over to the new trailer for the show. In this footage, a few characters appear to be addressing the camera in a documentary-style look at Angelyne’s life, but the woman herself prefers to remain an enigma, even as she chases everlasting fame.

Peacock has also released a synopsis for the series. And fittingly, it begins and ends with “Angelyne.”

“Angelyne, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”

Emmy Rossum in Angelyne.

Martin Freeman also stars in the miniseries alongside Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh, and David Krumholtz.

Allison Miller executive produced and created the series based upon an Angelyne exposé written by Gary Baum. Matt Spicer directed Angelyne, which will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, May 19.

