Netflix debuts the trailer for Mike Myers’ The Pentaverate

By

Mike Myers’ 1993 dark romantic comedy So I Married An Axe Murderer is perhaps one of the most unlikely films to ever get a cinematic universe. But anything goes in 2022, especially in the age of streaming. Nearly three decades after the film’s release, Myers has created a spinoff series for Netflix called The Pentaverate, which is based upon the conspiracy theories mentioned in the movie. In this show, the Pentaverate are the secret rulers of the world, and almost all of them are played by Myers himself!

That’s not an exaggeration either. Myers will portray eight different characters on the show. That includes Pentaverate members Lord Lordington, Bruce Baldwin, Mishu Ivanov, and Shep Gordon. He is also playing a tech genius named Jason Eccleston, a far-right radio host named Rex Smith, and a conspiracy theorist named Anthony Lansdowne. But Myers’ biggest role appears to be Ken Scarborough, a washed-up Canadian journalist who gets the chance of a lifetime to expose the Pentaverate.

Here’s the synopsis for the series:

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Mike Meyers in The Pentaverate.

Jeremy Irons will narrate the series, which features Ken Jeong as Skip Cho, Keegan-Michael Key as Dr. Hobart Clark, Debi Mazar as Patty Davis, Richard McCabe as Exalted Pikeman Higgins, and Lydia West as Reilly Clayton. Jennifer Saunders will also have a dual role on the show. She will play both The Maester of Dubrovnik and The Saester of Dubrovnik.

The Pentaverate was written by Myers, Roger Drew, and Ed Dyson. Tim Kirkby directed the six-episode series, which will premiere on May 5 on Netflix.

