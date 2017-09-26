From ‘Batman’ to ‘Aliens,’ this online prop auction is a geeky treasure trove

Why it matters to you This online prop auction will make you the envy of your movie-loving buddies.

Ever dreamed of equipping your bachelor pad with an authentic xenomorph egg from 1986’s Aliens? How about a complete alien warrior prop from that movie? Or one of the costumes from 1992’s Army of Darkness? Or a Jack Nicholson-worn Joker overcoat from 1989’s Batman? We suppose that unless you’re a much less geeky person than we are, of course you have.

So consider today your lucky day because the U.K.’s Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia auction is here — and it’s set to leave you salivating, and with a much lighter wallet. The auction spans an impressive range of movies and TV shows both cult and mainstream, including pretty much every iconic sci-fi or fantasy property we can think of from the past several decades. While a lot of what is on offer is as pricey as you’d imagine, there are some bargains to be had in the form of original scripts, clapperboards, or just less immediately recognizable props from your favorite flicks. (Personally, I’d love one of the missile-toting penguins from 1992’s Batman Returns!)

The auction kicks off at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT, and is being livestreamed for your viewing pleasure. Although there are plenty of folks who will be turning up to watch it live, you can bid online, too, which is just as well since it’s a bit late to book a plane ticket to jolly old London.

Unlike a lot of online auctions, however, you don’t have days or weeks to agonize over whether or not you can sacrifice your meals for the next four months to buy an M41A Pulse Rifle from Aliens. The lots operate at roughly one per minute, just like a real grown-up auction. At that rate, things will continue until around 10 p.m. local U.K. time (5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT), but it could continue for longer than that depending on how long each lot lasts.

As mentioned, even if you don’t have money to buy anything, you can still enjoy the auction by tuning in to watch the livestream or perusing the catalog here. Because watching other people buy the self-lacing Nikes that Marty McFly wore in Back to the Future Part II is every bit as rewarding as buying them yourself, right? Right?