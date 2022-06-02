Best shows in English that are set in other countries

In an era when the lines between movies and TV shows continue to get more and more blurry, TV has become much more globetrotting than it once was. While some shows still film primarily on backlots, others hop all over the globe, visiting real-world locations or taking up residence in another country entirely.
The increasingly international nature of TV has led to a number of shows in English that are set in other countries. These series are, in the long run, a good thing for TV. They expand the insular worldview of America, and, as long as they represent other cultures appropriately, they’re also a chance for American audiences to see the world. Not every great American show has to be set in America, and each one of the shows below proves that’s the case.
Moon Knight (2022)
Ted Lasso (2020)
Sex Education (2019)
Top of the Lake (2013)
Emily in Paris (2020)
The Great (2020)
Outlander (2014)
Killing Eve (2018)
The Little Drummer Girl (2018)
Acapulco (2021)
Editors' Recommendations
- The best dramas on Hulu right now
- The best rom-coms on Hulu right now
- The best dramas on Netflix right now (June 2022)
- The 52 best HBO series streaming right now (June 2022)
- The best Amazon Prime original series (June 2022)