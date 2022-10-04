 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Best Latino movies on Netflix

Zachary Sosland
By

Netflix is home to plenty of great movies from around the world, and that includes Latino movies. These films have something special to offer and a unique perspective that deserves to be shared. Since Netflix has several Latino movies, we’ve narrowed it down to the ones that you should watch above all else. As a disclaimer, not all films on this list are in Spanish, but they do feature many Latino characters and themes.

LA Originals (2020)
LA Originals
7.2/10
r 92m
Genre Documentary
Stars Estevan Oriol, Mister Cartoon, Snoop Dogg
Directed by Estevan Oriol
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

This documentary is a must-watch for hip-hop fans and aspiring artists alike. LA Originals tells the story of photographer Estevan Oriol and tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, whose works have become major staples in hip-hop and pop culture. Featuring interviews with many well-known celebrities, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Michelle Rodriguez, LA Originals illustrates how two talented individuals from the hard, gritty streets of Los Angeles created something from their Chicano culture and made it a worldwide phenomenon. You may have seen either Oriol or Cartoon’s work without even realizing it. This documentary is inspiring to anyone who thinks they have something to offer, no matter who they are or where they’re from.

LA Originals | Official Trailer | Netflix
We the Animals (2018)
We the Animals
82 %
6.9/10
r 94m
Genre Drama
Stars Evan Rosado, Raúl Castillo, Sheila Vand
Directed by Jeremiah Zagar
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

If you’re a fan of Moonlight, then you’ll likely enjoy We the Animals. Based on the autobiography by Justin Torres, this film tells the story of three young Puerto Rican boys in upstate New York. We the Animals is a powerful and thought-provoking look at growing up, the loss of innocence, and self-discovery. Even though writer/director Jeremiah Zagar made documentaries before making this movie, he still gets great performances out of each actor, including the kids, and gives the film an up-close and personal feel that makes the movie more intimate.

We The Animals (2018) | Official US Trailer HD
Roma (2018)
Roma
96 %
7.7/10
r 135m
Genre Drama
Stars Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey
Directed by Alfonso Cuarón
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Roma is arguably one of the best movies of 2018. Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, who also serves as its cinematographer and co-editor, this movie is set in the early ’70s and centers on a cleaning lady working for an upper-class family in Mexico City’s Colonia Roma neighborhood. Roma is a deeply personal story that still feels larger than life, thanks to Cuarón’s directing and cinematography. The wealth gap plays a major role throughout the film and makes it more relatable as a result. Plus, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira both deliver excellent performances as the cleaning lady, Cleo, and her wealthy employer, Sofia.

ROMA | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
My Masterpiece (2018)
My Masterpiece
7.1/10
r 100m
Genre Comedy
Stars Guillermo Francella, Luis Brandoni, Raúl Arévalo
Directed by Gastón Duprat
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
If you’re looking for a movie about friendship, My Masterpiece has got you covered. The story revolves around a shifty art dealer named Arturo and his stubborn painter friend, Renzo, who both take a huge risk to save their careers. Even though My Masterpiece is a comedy, it still has several emotional and heartfelt moments throughout. Moreover, Guillermo Francella and Luis Brandoni have terrific chemistry together and elevate the movie into a touching story about friendship and perseverance. Even with its frequent irreverence, My Masterpiece is definitely the type of film that makes you feel warm and fuzzy afterward. Also, artists have another movie to add to their watchlists!
Mi obra maestra - Tráiler
Duck Season (2004)
Duck Season
74 %
7.2/10
r 90m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Daniel Miranda, Diego Cataño, Danny Perea
Directed by Fernando Eimbcke
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

Duck Season is a very laidback Mexican comedy. This film centers on two best friends, Flama and Moko, who are alone in the former’s apartment when the power goes out. Now, they must find a way to keep themselves occupied for the rest of the day. Duck Season is a slow, easygoing film where characters simply hang out for the runtime of just under 90 minutes. The film is shot in black and white, so that adds to its casual feel.

Duck Season - Original Theatrical Trailer
Dance of the Forty One (2020)
Dance of the Forty One
6.8/10
r 99m
Genre Drama, History
Stars Alfonso Herrera, Emiliano Zurita, Fernando Becerril
Directed by David Pablos
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Dance of the Forty One is a LGBTQ drama that is also a period piece, which is great news for fans of both genres. Set in Mexico during the early 1900s, this story revolves around Ignacio de la Torre, who becomes a congressman after marrying the daughter of the then-current Mexican president. But Ignacio also struggles to hide his homosexuality from his new family. Despite being mostly a cold and calculated film, Dance of the Forty One still has moments of warmth, specifically when Ignacio reveals his true self. As a result, the movie never feels offensive or exploitative despite showing the hardships of LGBTQ men at that time. Dance of the Forty One also features gorgeous costumes and production design, as well as terrific performances from Alfonso Herrera as Ignacio and Mabel Cadena as Ignacio’s wife, Amada. 
Dance of the 41 | Official Trailer | Netflix
Güeros (2014)
Güeros
77 %
7.4/10
r 106m
Genre Drama, Comedy
Stars Sebastián Aguirre, Tenoch Huerta, Leonardo Ortizgris
Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Güeros is a Mexican coming-of-age film shot in black and white that follows a troublemaking teenager named Tomás, who lives in Veracruz until his mother sends him to Mexico City to live with his older brother, Fede (aka Sombra). Even though Sombra and his roommate Santos don’t leave their apartment much, Tomás convinces them to help him seek out his favorite musician, who is reportedly dying. Güeros is similar to Roma in that the directing by Alonso Ruizpalacios and cinematography by Damián García elevate the movie into something special because they lend a big scope to this small-scale narrative.
Güeros - Trailer Oficial
I'm No Longer Here (2019)
I'm No Longer Here
72 %
7.3/10
r 112m
Genre Drama
Stars Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño, Bianca Coral Puernte Valenzuela, Xueming Angelina Chen
Directed by Fernando Frias
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

I’m No Longer Here is a movie about immigration and dancing. That may sound like an odd combo, but it actually works. The story centers on Ulises, the 17-year-old leader of a Mexican dance group who is forced to immigrate to the U.S. after accidentally getting caught up in criminal activity. With this film, writer/director Fernando Frias illustrates how lonely and disenfranchised Ulises is in what is supposedly the land of opportunity. Plus, most of the characters are played by non-actors, so their interactions look more natural and engaging. Not everyone may be a fan of the film’s slow pacing and nonlinear storytelling, but at least it has great dance scenes.

I'm No Longer Here | Official Trailer | Netflix
Herod's Law (1999)
Herod's Law
64 %
7.8/10
r 123m
Genre Comedy, Crime, Mystery
Stars Damián Alcázar, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Delia Casanova
Directed by Luis Estrada
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
If you’re looking for a hilarious yet somewhat depressing take on Mexican politics, look no further than Herod’s Law. The movie revolves around Juan Vargas, a naïve yet caring member of the real-life Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who becomes the corrupt mayor of a little desert town. In the vein of other political satires like The Candidate and The Great Dictator, Herod’s Law examines how politics can turn an innocent do-gooder into a ruthless monster, and Damián Alcázar as Juan Vargas does a terrific job at embodying this idea. And you know the movie made an impact when even the Mexican government wanted to keep it from being made.
La Ley de Herodes [Trailer original]
Prayers for the Stolen (2021)
Prayers for the Stolen
83 %
7.3/10
r 110m
Genre Drama
Stars Mayra Batalla, Norma Pablo, Olivia Lagunas
Directed by Tatiana Huezo
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix
Prayers for the Stolen is set in a mountain town that is constantly threatened by local cartels and follows three girls who try to grow up in spite of these unfortunate circumstances. Rather than following a conventional narrative, first-time feature filmmaker Tatiana Huezo puts her documentary background to use and passively looks at these girls’ daily routines. There are wholesome moments of kids being kids but also moments that depict the hardships of living in what is practically a warzone. Seeing these scenes one after another makes Prayers for the Stolen somber yet emotional.
Prayers for the Stolen (Noche De Fuego) | Official Trailer | Netflix

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
The 90 best shows on Peacock right now (October 2022)
Jack Lacy as Robert Berchtold in the Peacock original drama miniseries A Friend of the Family.
The best anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation (October 2022)
Chainsaw Man anime key art featuring Denji in his Chainsaw Devil form.
The best thrillers on Netflix right now (October 2022)
Al Pacino in Scarface.
The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video (October 2022)
Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance (2022).
Raven’s Hollow stars discuss gothic horror and Edgar Allen Poe
Edgar holds a heart in Raven's Hollow.
How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans
Screenshot of the Netflix menu.
New Jeffrey Dahmer interviews the basis for Conversations with a Killer series
Wendy Patrickus and Jeffrey Dahmer stand next to each other in Conversations with a Killer.
The best horror movie prequels
Michael Fassbender in Prometheus.
More Targaryen lore that House of the Dragon could explore
A father stands as his daughter sits at a table in House of the Dragon.
The best cult classic horror movies
The Blair Witch Project.
The best horror movie sequels
A horrified Janet in The Conjuring 2.
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Raffiella Chapman walks through a dystopian swamp alongside a flying drone in Vesper.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are having too much fun in Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney and Julia Roberts having fun together.