Best Latino movies on Netflix

Dance of the Forty One is a LGBTQ drama that is also a period piece, which is great news for fans of both genres. Set in Mexico during the early 1900s, this story revolves around Ignacio de la Torre, who becomes a congressman after marrying the daughter of the then-current Mexican president. But Ignacio also struggles to hide his homosexuality from his new family. Despite being mostly a cold and calculated film, Dance of the Forty One still has moments of warmth, specifically when Ignacio reveals his true self. As a result, the movie never feels offensive or exploitative despite showing the hardships of LGBTQ men at that time. Dance of the Forty One also features gorgeous costumes and production design, as well as terrific performances from Alfonso Herrera as Ignacio and Mabel Cadena as Ignacio’s wife, Amada.

Read less