As we gear up for fall and head into the latter part of the year, it’s time to get ready to binge. A stream (pun intended) of new series will be premiering this September, while popular shows will also be returning to the small screen.

From Netflix to Amazon, Hulu to HBO, here are the series premiering on streaming platforms in September that we’re excited about.

Disenchantment (Netflix)

It has taken more than a year, but the back half of the first season of this animated satirical fantasy sitcom by The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening will finally debut on September 20. The first 10 episodes of season 1 premiered in August 2018, and now the final 10 will whet viewers’ appetites for season 2, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020 or 2021. Starring the vocal comedic talents of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon, the series is set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland and follows 19-year-old Bean (Jacobson), a rebellious and alcoholic princess, on her adventures with her naïve elf companion Elfo (Faxon), and her destructive personal demon, Luci (Andre). The show has Groening’s signature style all over it, and is a must-see for fans of his other work.

The Politician (Netflix)

This comedy series co-created by Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story) revolves around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara who is running for office. Gwyneth Paltrow plays his wife, Georgina, and Jessica Lange takes on a role that was originally slated for Barbra Streisand. Bette Midler and Judith Light also make guest appearances, and Dylan McDermott and January Jones are set to be involved, too. Netflix snagged the series with its star-studded cast after an intense bidding war with Hulu and Amazon. The inaugural season will premiere September 27. The series, which has already gotten a two-season order, is rumored to include musical numbers along with social commentary.

The I-Land (Netflix)

Set to premiere September 12, this seven-part science-fiction thriller is a warped take on the failed Fyre Fest debacle. It begins with the promise of an amazing music festival on an exclusive island, and ends with 10 people waking up on a desolate one with no recollection of how they got there or even who they are. As they attempt to make it back home, they encounter psychological and physical challenges that force them to become better versions of themselves or perish in their worst forms. The miniseries, which sounds like Fyre Fest meets Lost, stars Kate Bosworth, Natalie Martinez, and Alex Pettyfer, and was filmed in the Dominican Republic.

Unbelievable (Netflix)

This drama miniseries executive produced by Katie Couric, among others, will release its eight-episode first season on September 13. Kaitlyn Dever portrays Marie, a teenager accused of lying about being raped. A pair of female detectives played by Toni Collette and Merritt Wever must navigate twists and turns to uncover the real truth. The story is based on An Unbelievable Story of Rape, a ProPublica article written by T. Christiana Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the radio episode on This American Life about the same case, entitled Anatomy of Doubt.

Criminal (Netflix)

Following a unique format, this police procedural series will consist of 12 different stories across four countries — the U.K., France, Germany, and Spain (all filmed in Madrid) — and in four languages. For the U.K. episodes, David Tennant and Hayley Atwell will lead the cast, with filming taking place entirely within a police interview suite. Netflix describes the series as a “stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama [that] focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects.”

Movies like Saw, Phone Booth, and Panic Room have proven that stories set in one confined location can keep us glued to our screens, so the fact that each episode will take place solely within the confines of an interrogation room suggests strong, mind-bending dialogue and intense scenes that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Not much else has been revealed about this mysterious series, but a short teaser suggests that Atwell will be playing the suspect in a crime and Rochenda Sandall will play a policewoman. All 12 parts will be released on September 20.

Undone (Amazon Prime Video)

Premiering September 13, this animated comedy-drama for adults features the voices of Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) and Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and hails from the creators of BoJack Horseman. Set to explore the “elastic nature of reality,” the series follows 28-year-old Alma (Salazar), who gets into a near-fatal car accident, after which she realizes she can travel in time. She uses this newfound ability to discover the truth about the death of her father, played by Odenkirk. He trains her to travel in time to try and save him from his own murder. Can she solve the case, and is she willing to give up who she is to do so? The time looping series seems mind-bending and Matrix-like, and it’s sure to stir up some attention.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

This drama miniseries created by RZA and Alex Tse presents a fictionalized account of how the American hip-hop group was formed in the 1990s. RZA, the original rapper-producer of the group, both created the series and co-wrote the plot, which follows Bobby Diggs, aka RZA, and his struggle to unite a group of young men to make music. Set in New York City during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the series chronicles the trials and tribulations of trying to shift the various group members’ focus from crime to music. Method Man and Ghostface Killah, both also members of the group, are involved with the series as well, with the former writing and executive producing and the latter serving as a consulting producer alongside other group members like Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa. The 10 episodes will premiere on September 4.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Netflix)

The eighth installment in this popular horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk was released on FX in the fall of 2018, but will be coming to Netflix on September 24, 2019. Serving as a crossover between the first and third seasons, this season features several returning cast members including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, and Jessica Lange, and introduces Cody Fern. With generally positive reviews, the story centers on an apocalyptic future in which a nuclear winter has occurred, and follows several survivors who escape to an outpost where rules are strict and brutal punishments are aplenty.

Shameless – Season 9 (Netflix)

As the show gears up for its 10th season on Showtime on November 3, those hoping to catch up will finally be able to watch season 9 on Netflix on September 10. The comedy-drama about a poor, dysfunctional family with six kids that’s led by a single, alcoholic father (William H. Macy) has become Showtime’s longest-running original scripted series, and been called “excellent, compelling television.” This was the last season for character Fiona Gallagher, the oldest sister and mother figure to her siblings, as original cast member Emmy Rossum decided to leave the series.

South Park – Season 23 (Hulu)

Yes, this adult animated sitcom has been going strong now for 22 seasons after debuting in 1997, and now the 23rd season is set to premiere September 25. The upcoming season of the series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone will continue to present its signature dark and profane humor and satirical situations through the lives of four young boys, Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny. Geared toward mature audiences and those who don’t easily get offended or have a desire for the politically correct, the episodes will air on Comedy Central, but will also be made available on Hulu.

The Deuce – Season 3 (HBO)

With two seasons under its belt already, this drama about the Golden Age of Porn, which stars James Franco in dual roles as twin fronts for the Mafia, will return for a third on September 9. Set during the peak of porn legalization in New York City in the 1970s, the series from the creators of The Wire looks at everything from drugs to police and government corruption, real estate booms, and more elements that influenced the adult entertainment industry. Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Eileen “Candy” Merrell, a former prostitute who switches to porn acting and directing. With a 93% approval rating for its first season on review aggregator site RottenTomatoes, the series has been lauded for its grasp of “urban grit” and colorful characters.

Untouchable (Hulu)

Predicted to be the topic of conversation around every watercooler next month, this documentary about disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will debut on September 2 for those eager to learn more about the life, career, and alleged transgressions of the former head of The Weinstein Company. Directed by Ursula Macfarlane, it includes interviews with Weinstein’s many accusers, including Rosanna Arquette, Paz de la Huerta, and Erika Rosenbaum. It also looks at the early years of brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein and their rise to power in Hollywood.

Fastest Car (Netflix)

If you want to take a break from the drama, sci-fi, and thriller genres, this reality show will provide plenty of exciting, fast-paced, adrenaline-inducing action as you watch drivers of exotic supercars challenge sleeper cars in quarter-mile drag races. It returns for its second season on September 20, after a first season that featured hot cars like the Lamborghini Aventador, Ford GT, Ferrari 488, and McLaren MP4. We can’t wait to see which supercars will be featured this time around. Seven episodes are scheduled, but further details have yet to be released.

