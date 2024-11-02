 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in November

By
A little person in a fox mask holds a gun to the back of Billy Zane's head in Mad Dogs on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Studios

Did you know that Amazon Prime Video launched a series almost a decade ago with a killer cast that was met with solid reviews but was canceled? Mad Dogs didn’t get the due it deserved. That show counts among three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in November.

The other two shows are likely ones you have heard of before but never took the time to watch. They received mixed reviews but played a significant role in their respective genres. Without one, for example, we might not have seen shows like The Great, and without the other, NCIS would never have graced the small screen.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflixbest shows on Hulubest shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.

Related

The Tudors (2007-2010)

A regal woman and man walk with hands linked in The Tudors.
CBC

Set in 16th-century England, this British Canadian historical fiction series fits right in with others of the same ilk, like The Gilded Age, The Great, and Bridgerton. If you like any (or all) of those shows, you’ll appreciate The Tudors, which is based on the reign of King Henry VIII, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Also featuring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders), you’ll notice a lot of familiar faces among the main and guest starring cast.

From King Henry VIII’s challenges in the political sphere to a mysterious illness that takes over England, multiple marriages, ghosts, and betrayal, The Tudors covers all the juicy details of the former king’s life in its dramatized retelling. The series received mixed reviews from critics but was largely beloved by fans. Of the first season, Hollywood Reporter’s Barry Garron calls The Tudors a “solid and historically grounded drama that is dependably entertaining with performances often more riveting than the stories from which they arise.”

Stream The Tudors on Amazon Prime Video.

JAG (1995-2005)

A woman in man in military uniforms standing in front of an American flag in JAG.
CBS

While fans have JAG to thank for the launch of NCIS, which serves as its spinoff, this legal drama doesn’t get the credit it deserves. In fact, JAG was canceled by NBC after its first season due to low ratings but picked up by CBS where it finally took off and continued on for nine more seasons. Taking place within the Department of the Navy’s Office of the Judge Advocate General in Washington, D.C., the series centers around judge advocates (aka lawyers) who handle criminal cases within the sphere of military justice.

JAG provided a unique angle in an oversaturated primetime procedural space by having many episodes featuring stories inspired by real-life events, like the USS Cole bombing and the Kelly Flinn incident. Despite its intriguing focus, talented cast, and the fact that JAG spawned what has become one of the longest-running scripted live-action primetime series in U.S. history, the series has become overshadowed by others, and it’s ripe for rediscovery.

Stream JAG on Amazon Prime Video.

Mad Dogs (2015-2016)

Four men together, two sitting two standing while looking at something intently in Mad Dogs on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Studios

Inspired by the British series of the same name, Mad Dogs only lasted a single season, but it’s still an entertaining watch. The comedy thriller centers around four underachieving 40-something-year-old men, old high school friends, who decide to travel to Belize to visit their old friend who, unlike them, is a successful businessman living a lavish life. While there, they try to let loose and live in the moment, but it turns into a vacation from hell.

The cast is impressive, including Ben Chaplin (The Truth About Cats & Dogs), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, The White Lotus), Romany Malco (Weeds), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), and Billy Zane (Titanic). It’s a wonder with a cast like that why Mad Dogs didn’t get more attention or a renewal.

Co-showrunner Shawn Ryan, who also created The Shield and the Netflix smash hit series The Night Agent, told The Hollywood Reporter that someone leaked the ratings of the show to him and purports that it was the third-highest-rated show behind only Man in the High Castle and Bosch at the time of launch. He claims the high viewership and good reviews weren’t expected and “they already had made a business decision to move on.” As far as underrated shows that deserve to be brought back go, Mad Dogs makes the cut.

Stream Mad Dogs on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
This underrated action movie inspired Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs. Here’s why you should watch it
Robert Shaw's "Mr. Blue" threatens a train conductor in The Taking of Pelham 123.

Amazon Prime Video has slowly been building a huge catalog of Oscar-winning classics in addition to such original fare as Reacher. From Stanley Kubrick to Robert Altman, the streamer is a film lover's dream, and a surprisingly good way to watch Hollywood classics. But there's one movie currently streaming that hasn't gotten the attention it deserves, and is worth checking out for anyone craving a solid two hours of entertainment.

Joseph Sargent’s underrated 1974 movie The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (also known as The Taking of Pelham 123)  isn't that well known beyond hardcore film fans, and that's a mistake that needs correcting in 2024. A heist film with an extremely unique location, Pelham 123 is a New York City-set movie classic that is both of its time and timeless. It's a thriller with a tight narrative, created with a skill and grit mostly missing in today's action movies, and is just as tense and effective now as it was 50 years ago.
It defined the classic heist movie blueprint

Read more
Amazon Prime Video was the most underrated streaming service in 2023. Here’s why
The promo image of Freevee's Jury Duty.

Jury Duty - Official Trailer | Prime Video

When it comes to streaming services, the options are abundant. That's why it's not uncommon for many people to subscribe to multiple streamers that cater to their particular tastes. And while it would be easy to argue that Netflix retained its crown as king of the streamers or that Max was a worthy challenger, for our money, Prime Video was by far the most underrated streaming service in 2023. In fact, a strong argument could be made that Prime Video is the best streamer of 2023. For starters, Prime Video comes with a fringe benefit that none of the other sites can match: Amazon Prime membership, which includes free two-day shipping on almost everything that Amazon has to offer.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December
Gerard Butler behind bars screaming and looking maniacal in a scene from Copshop.

Amazon Prime Video has tons of movies. While you might be tempted to check out all the new and classic Christmas movies available on the streaming site this December, there are plenty of other films outside the holiday genre that are worth checking out. There’s also one in particular that’s technically a Christmas movie, but it’s not your typical holiday flick to watch with the kids.

The that underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December include this aforementioned violent holiday movie, a fun comedy starring the late Matthew Perry, and a thrilling action flick about hitmen and betrayals. If none of these suit your fancy, check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.
Violent Night (2022)
Violent Night - Official Trailer

Read more