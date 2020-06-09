  1. Movies & TV

Excellent! Here’s the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music

By

The Wyld Stallyns have returned, and they brought the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music with them.

Orion Pictures released the highly anticipated preview of the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise Tuesday.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will hit theaters almost 30 years after the last film, 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as the franchise’s titular duo of hard-rocking best friends, Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq., respectively.

Bill & Ted Face the Music finds the pair stuck in a creative rut decades after they were informed of their destiny: To write a song that will save not only the world, but the entire universe. As the trailer reveals, they eventually turn to time travel in order to steal the song from their future selves — only to discover that their future selves aren’t exactly what they were expecting.

Initially scheduled to premiere August 21, 2020, Bill & Ted Face the Music is still expected to debut this summer, but could receive a new release date depending on the status of theater openings around the world.

