Ted Lasso season 3, episode 4 release date, time, channel, and plot

Jason Struss
By

Are you ready to believe again? One of TV’s best comedies is set to return for one last time. That’s right, everyone’s favorite emotionally damaged, yet aggressively optimistic soccer — sorry — football coach is back as Ted Lasso returns for its third season on Apple TV+.

The characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are back. Nathan’s back too, now poised as Ted’s main nemesis after season 2’s stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted’s buttery biscuits, await in season 3.

When does episode 4 of Ted Lasso season 3 release?

Rupert stands between Ted and Nate in Ted Lasso Season 3.
Apple TV+

Episode 4 of Ted Lasso season 3 is set to stream on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

What time does episode 4 of Ted Lasso season 3 start?

Episode 4 will stream in about an hour at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing just $5 a month. That’s $5 cheaper than Netflix’s bottom-tier subscription and a lot less than its maxed-out $20-per-month Premium membership.

Better yet, Apple has adopted an extremely aggressive acquisition model for Apple TV+. Anybody can try it free for seven days, or you can get three months for free with the purchase of any eligible iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV device, or Mac. You just have to remember to redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

What is episode 4 of Ted Lasso season 3 about?

Ted sits at his desk in Ted Lasso.

Episode 4 is titled Big Week. The episode runs approximately 49 minutes, making it the longest episode in the show’s history. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple: “Everyone’s feeling the pressure as Richmond gear up to play West Ham. Ted is reunited with an old friend.”

Can I watch a trailer for Ted Lasso season 3?

Sure! Here it is:

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Who stars in episode 4 of Ted Lasso season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Hawes, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelly, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, and Billy Harris as Colin Hughes. The episode is directed by Destiny Ekaragha.

How many episodes are there in Ted Lasso season 3?

Twelve. All the episodes will be a little bit longer than usual, as the producers want a bit more time to wrap everything up.

Will there be a season 4 of Ted Lasso?

As of now, season 4 has not been confirmed.

Is Ted Lasso season 3 worth watching?

Three men point to a score board in Ted Lasso.

Yes. Season 3 is just as winning, infectious, and funny as the prior two seasons, and everyone is at the top of their game. Sudeikis proves he’s a modern master at comedy, while the rest of the cast, particularly Waddingham, Goldstein, and Temple, are as superb as ever. DT’s own reviewer, Alex Welch, called the season “Ted Lasso‘s biggest, most introspective to date” in his positive review.

Ted Lasso is created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Sudeikis, and Bill Lawrence. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ted Lasso season 3 sits at 92% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 74%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 73 and a user score of 5.1.

