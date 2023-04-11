Ted Lasso season 3, episode 5 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Are you ready to believe again? One of TV’s best comedies is set to return for one last time. That’s right, everyone’s favorite emotionally damaged, yet aggressively optimistic soccer — sorry — football coach is back as Ted Lasso returns for its third season on Apple TV+.

The characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are back. Nathan’s back too, now poised as Ted’s main nemesis after season 2’s stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted’s buttery biscuits, await in season 3.

When does episode 5 of Ted Lasso season 3 release?

Episode 5 of Ted Lasso season 3 is set to stream on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

What time does episode 5 of Ted Lasso season 3 start?

Episode 5 will stream at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing just $5 a month. That’s $5 cheaper than Netflix’s bottom-tier subscription and a lot less than its maxed-out $20-per-month Premium membership.

Better yet, Apple has adopted an extremely aggressive acquisition model for Apple TV+. Anybody can try it free for seven days, or you can get three months for free with the purchase of any eligible iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV device, or Mac. You just have to remember to redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

What is episode 5 of Ted Lasso season 3 about?

Episode 5 is titled Signs. The episode runs approximately 49 minutes, again making it the longest episode in the show’s history. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple: “With their season in a tailspin, Richmond try to right the ship against the mighty Manchester City. Off the pitch, everyone faces their own setbacks.”

Can I watch a trailer for Ted Lasso season 3?

Sure! Here it is:

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Who stars in episode 5 of Ted Lasso season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Hawes, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelly, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, and Billy Harris as Colin Hughes. The episode is directed by Matt Lipsey.

How many episodes are there in Ted Lasso season 3?

12. All the episodes will be a little bit longer than usual, as the producers want a bit more time to wrap everything up.

Will there be a season 4 of Ted Lasso?

As of now, season 4 has not been confirmed.

Is Ted Lasso season 3 worth watching?

Yes. Season 3 is just as winning, infectious, and funny as the prior two seasons, and everyone is at the top of their game. Sudeikis proves he’s a modern master at comedy, while the rest of the cast, particularly Waddingham, Goldstein, and Temple, are as superb as ever. DT’s own reviewer, Alex Welch, called the season “Ted Lasso‘s biggest, most introspective to date” in his positive review.

Ted Lasso is created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Sudeikis, and Bill Lawrence. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ted Lasso season 3 sits at 91% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 70%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 73 and a user score of 5.1.

