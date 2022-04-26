 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

Games turn deadly in Bodies Bodies Bodies trailer

By

We’ve always half-suspected that rich kids play decadent games when they’re away from the prying eyes of normal people. And that seems to be the basic premise of Bodies Bodies Bodies, a new black comedy that slightly veers into horror territory. Following its debut at SXSW, A24 is set to bring the film to theaters this summer. And if the first trailer is any indication, it lives up to its tagline: “This is not a safe space.”

In the footage, a group of rich young adults gathers at a mansion far from the city life, where no one will bother them as they get drunk and high. The “friends,” and we use that term loosely, have a cruel game that they call “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” It always leaves someone in tears. But this time, someone among them is making sure that their fellow players are actually dying. The humor comes from the fact that even in a life-and-death situation, these people can’t let go of their shallow personas.

Here’s the synopsis from A24:

“When a group of rich twentysomethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.”

The cast of Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Amandla Stenberg stars in the film as Sophie, with Maria Bakalova as Bee, Myha’la Herrold as Jordan, Pete Davidson as David, Lee Pace as Greg, Rachel Sennott as Alice, and Chase Sui Wonders as Emma.

Halina Reijn directed Bodies Bodies Bodies from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe and a story by Kristen Roupenian. A24 will release Bodies Bodies Bodies in theaters on August 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Staples deals and sales for April 2022

Staples Store

Apple iPhone 14: Release date, leaks, price, and more

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Best Chromebook deals for April 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best robot mops for small spaces

iRobot spraying water on wood floor with dog behind it.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: Price and game list

A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.

Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition just got a noteworthy endorsement

Jack Dorsey

Overwatch 2 is taking pages from the Valorant playbook

Sojourn uses an ability in Overwatch 2.

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

Sony Pictures announces new Venom and Ghostbusters sequels

Tom Hardy and Mckenna Grace in Venom and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

What generation are the latest iPads? We break it down

All Fortnite chapter 3, season 2 quests

Promo art for Fortnite chapter 3, season 2.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is delayed to April 2023

Mario with a shocked expression.

Twitter bans product changes this week to stop employees from ‘going rogue’

The edit Tweet button shown in the Twitter app on a phone.