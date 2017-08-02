Apple wants you to get up off that thing for ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

Why it matters to you The soundtrack and general joy coming through this trailer will make you want to get up and dance.

A new trailer for the upcoming series Carpool Karaoke: The Series, was released on Wednesday by The Late Late Show with James Corden, showcasing several of the celebrity guests dancing and singing to James Brown’s Get Up Offa That Thing.

Similar to other trailers released to date for the series, which will be made available through Apple Music and is based on the popular Late Late Show segment, we get a glimpse at the hilarity that will ensue when you stick celebrities like Billy Eichner and the members of Metallica, or Seth MacFarlane and Adriana Grande, in a car together. But, as the trailer makes clear, the hijinx won’t be limited to just singing, nor just inside the car: We see everything from Will Smith and Corden driving through a marching band, to John Legend in a laundromat, and Shaquille O’Neal shooting some hoops. Blink through the rapidly advancing video clips and you might miss one of the many featured celebrities, which include names like LeBron James, Camila Cabello, Maisie Williams, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Alicia Keyes, and the entire Cyrus family.

The most recent trailer released to date for the series, which was delayed from its initial proposed launch date in April, includes footage from an episode with the stars of Girls Trip, including Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall. The first-look trailer released in February revealed pairings like O’Neal and John Cena, and Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will debut on Apple Music on Tuesday at 9 p.m. (ET). The premiere episode will feature Corden and Smith, and two additional episodes will become available weekly thereafter, until the final episode. There will be 16 in total for the first season.

Carpool Karaoke rose to fame as a recurring segment on Corden’s late night talk show and has featured high-profile guests like Mariah Carey (the first), Elton John, Bruno Mars, Adele, Michelle Obama, and, most recently, Usher. Corden actually first introduced the concept with the late George Michael during a BBC sketch in 2011. The idea behind the segment is to interview a celebrity guest in a more casual setting versus seated in a studio, allowing them to be more honest and open. In each segment, Corden pretends to be calling the person to join him so that he can drive in the carpool lane in busy downtown Los Angeles.

Carpool Karaoke will continue as a recurring segment on Corden’s show. Corden is credited as the co-creator and co-executive producer of the new series.