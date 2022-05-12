 Skip to main content
Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson bond in Cha Cha Real Smooth

By

Just because summer is the season of blockbusters, it doesn’t mean that adult dramas are dead. Case in point, Apple TV+ is counter programming with Cha Cha Real Smooth, the second movie from up-and-coming filmmaker Cooper Raiff. For this project, Raiff wrote, directed, and starred in the film as Andrew, a recent college graduate whose job prospects have already dried up. And at this inopportune moment in his life, Andrew meets the woman who could be his soul mate: Domino (Dakota Johnson).

In the new trailer for the film, we see how Andrew meets Domino and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), and he quickly manages to bond with both of them. Andrew is so good with Lola that Domino hires him to act as her sitter. He also displays a growing attraction to Domino despite the fact that she is already engaged to another man.

Here’s the official description from Apple TV+:

“Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancer at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own.”

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Leslie Mann co-stars in the film alongside Brad Garrett, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, Kelly O’Sullivan, Evan Assante, Colton Osorio, and Liam Jones.

Cha Cha Real Smooth will have a limited theatrical release alongside its premiere on Apple TV+ on June 17.

