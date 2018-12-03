Share

Praise Satan! Netflix surprise hit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina not only has a premiere date for its second season, it also has a new teaser trailer offering a peek at the witchy saga’s sophomore story arc.

The streaming service kicked off December 2018 with the first footage from season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, courtesy of a 45-second promotional teaser for the series’ return. The footage featured a newly white-haired Sabrina getting some magical help with her wardrobe and a montage of scenes that suggest her dark turn in the second half of Sabrina season 1 could indeed give her some trouble keeping the two sides of her life — magical and mortal — in balance.

The teaser also offered confirmation as to when the series will return, with the show targeting a “Part 2” premiere date of April 5, 2019. Whether that means the new episodes will be considered the second season or simply the second half of the first season is unclear, but one thing seems certain: Netflix is doing everything it can to maintain the show’s momentum after its wildly successful debut in October.

Written by Riverdale writer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina casts Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men, The Legend of Korra) as Sabrina Spellman, a small-town teenager who also happens to be a powerful witch. Raised by her aunts Hilda (Wonder Woman actress Lucy Davis) and Zelda (The Lord of the Rings actress Miranda Otto), Sabrina struggles with the trials and tribulations of high-school life while simultaneously dealing with pressures from the supernatural world of witches and warlocks into which she was born. The series’ cast also features Doctor Who actress Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, and Bronson Pinchot as the principle of Sabrina’s school.

The first season of Sabrina premiered October 26 on Netflix and earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike for its blend of horror elements and teenage drama, as well as its talented cast. Two seasons were filmed back-to-back, and a holiday special — titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale — is scheduled to premiere December 14.