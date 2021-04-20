  1. Movies & TV

Apple keeps it positive with Ted Lasso season 2 premiere date and trailer

By

Apple’s Ted Lasso, the most relentlessly positive, wonderfully charming television series of 2020, will return in July for a second season on Apple TV+. And much like Ted’s affinity for bringing delicious biscuits to every meeting with the boss, Apple sweetened the news of the series’ season 2 premiere by delivering a trailer for the show’s next story arc.

The season 2 trailer for Ted Lasso debuted April 20 during Apple’s Spring Loaded event, with CEO Tim Cook introducing the preview and announcing the series’ return on July 23.

Developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso follows an American college football coach (played by Sudeikis) who’s recruited to lead a team in the English Premier League. His positive attitude and knack for motivating those around him soon win over his harshest critics, despite his lack of knowledge or experience with European football.

The Apple TV+ series earned critical acclaim for its first, 10-episode season, with Sudeikis winning both the Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of the titular Ted Lasso. The show also swept the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, among other accolades.

Ted Lasso earned a second-season renewal five days after it premiered, and was renewed for a third season in October 2020.

The season 2 trailer for Ted Lasso features the return of Sudekis and the rest of the show’s core cast, including Hannah Waddingham as team owner Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Rebecca’s assistant, and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard. Series regulars Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, and Toheeb Jimoh also appear in the trailer, suggesting there will be plenty of familiar faces when AFC Richmond begins its quest to return to the Premier League.

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best HBO series streaming right now

The Nevers

The 24 best movies on HBO Max right now

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

best shows on netflix the lost pirate kingdom

The 52 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

The Tick on Amazon Prime

The best Christmas movies on Hulu right now

best valentines day movies to stream happiest season

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Highlights and Easter eggs from episode 4

the falcon and winter soldier episode 4 easter eggs recap e4 wyatt russell

This Peacock Premium deal gives you 4 months for $10

peacock streaming wwe wrestlemania deal april 2021

Best cheap streaming deals for April 2021

streaming netflix high definition wont kill the internet featured image unsplash

The best action movies on Amazon Prime Video

Mel Gibson in Mad Max

The best kids movies on Hulu right now

best kids movies on hulu trolls world tour

The best Hulu original series you can stream right now

Lamorne Morris in Woke

The best ’80s movies on Hulu right now

Die Hard

The best fantasy movies on Hulu

Hancock