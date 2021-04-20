Apple’s Ted Lasso, the most relentlessly positive, wonderfully charming television series of 2020, will return in July for a second season on Apple TV+. And much like Ted’s affinity for bringing delicious biscuits to every meeting with the boss, Apple sweetened the news of the series’ season 2 premiere by delivering a trailer for the show’s next story arc.

The season 2 trailer for Ted Lasso debuted April 20 during Apple’s Spring Loaded event, with CEO Tim Cook introducing the preview and announcing the series’ return on July 23.

Developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso follows an American college football coach (played by Sudeikis) who’s recruited to lead a team in the English Premier League. His positive attitude and knack for motivating those around him soon win over his harshest critics, despite his lack of knowledge or experience with European football.

The Apple TV+ series earned critical acclaim for its first, 10-episode season, with Sudeikis winning both the Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of the titular Ted Lasso. The show also swept the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, among other accolades.

Ted Lasso earned a second-season renewal five days after it premiered, and was renewed for a third season in October 2020.

The season 2 trailer for Ted Lasso features the return of Sudekis and the rest of the show’s core cast, including Hannah Waddingham as team owner Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Rebecca’s assistant, and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard. Series regulars Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, and Toheeb Jimoh also appear in the trailer, suggesting there will be plenty of familiar faces when AFC Richmond begins its quest to return to the Premier League.

