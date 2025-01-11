 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera director talks explosive sequel, teases third movie: ‘We’re ready to go’

By
Gerard Butler as 'Big Nick' O'Brien fixes his tie in Den of Thieves 2.
Rico Torres / Lionsgate

In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, there is a scene where Big Nick O’Brien (Gerard Butler) asks Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) why he continues to risk it all to pull off these seemingly impossible heists. “It’ll never be enough,” Donnie tells Nick. “Because it’s not about the money. It’s about the challenge.”

Seven years have passed between 2018’s Den of Thieves and its 2025 sequel. Between injuries to the actors, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine, Den of Thieves 2 almost never happened. Yet writer and director Christian Gudegast was determined to shoot a sequel. Like Donnie, Gudegast embraces the challenge, knowing he has more stories to tell within the Den of Thieves universe.

Recommended Videos

“No. Not enough,” Gudegast tells Digital Trends when asked if he would have been OK without a Den of Thieves sequel. “When I was researching Den 1, I came across so much material that we always knew it was a much more expansive world. There were always going to be three or four stories in there. The arcs of the characters go through all three or four of them. It was from the very outset that we planned on a much longer story divvied up into different films.”

O'Shea Jackson Jr as Donnie Wilson standing above a table in Den of Thieves 2.
Rico Torres / Lionsgate

Den of Thieves 2 ditches the streets of Los Angeles for a European excursion. Big Nick is still in disbelief that Donnie successfully robbed the Los Angeles Federal Reserve and escaped his grasp. Nick’s humiliation has led to a divorce and a benching from the force. Driven by revenge, Nick travels to France and aligns himself with Pantera, a police task force looking to take down an elite gang of thieves in the Panther Mafia. Donnie has teamed with the Panthers for his next heist.

Related

It doesn’t take long for Big Nick to find Donnie. However, Nick does not arrest Donnie. Instead, he forces Donnie to let him join the next heist, with the target being the World Diamond Center. “And the cop goes gangster,” Donnie says to Nick, who transforms from a lawman into a criminal.

Gudegast knew he wanted to explore the criminal underworld of Europe and began researching the heists that inspired the movie’s climactic sequence. Reading about these heists was not enough for Gudegast. He needed to immerse himself in this world, which meant traveling to Europe and speaking with the people, including real-life master thieves.

“Whenever I do research, I really do a deep dive into the world. I don’t like to read an article or something. I actually go to the world, meet the people, hang out with them,” Gudegast says. “If you really want to get down into the details of something, you have to go to the world and get to know them to break down that wall, and that’s when you get into the interesting stuff.”

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

For Gudegast, the devil is in the details. Gudegast scripts every scene, including the attempted heist, with extreme precision and an emphasis on specificity. “You have an ability to move things quickly when you’re cutting it,” says Gudegast, who meticulously maps out every scene ahead of time.

At its core, Den of Thieves is an action franchise. However, Pantera is funnier than expected thanks to the odd-couple-esque relationship between Nick and Donnie. The club scene, when Nick and Donnie party a little too hard before being thrown out, is a prime example of the budding chemistry between Butler and Jackson.

“We knew that from the beginning, it was going to be more of a buddy movie. We wanted to explore that side of them,” Gudegast says. “I think a lot of Den 1 was funnier than we anticipated, so we wanted to lean into that more in this one for sure.”

Gerard Butler holds a gun while sitting in the front seat of a car.
Rico Torres / Lionsgate Films

The ending leaves the door open for a third film. Whether Lionsgate greenlights Den of Thieves 3 will come down to the box office returns and audience reception. Initial tracking projects Den of Thieves 2 to earn $11 million to $13 million domestically for its opening weekend, down from the $15.2 opening for Den of Thieves in 2018. Until then, Gudegast is prepared to make Den of Thieves 3.

“Research is done, and yeah, we’re ready to go,” he said.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
10 years ago, this failed action thriller accurately predicted a future filled with cyberattacks
A man leans in front of his computer in Blackhat.

Michael Mann loves to play the hits. Whether Mann's films work or fail, they all incorporate Mann's signature filmmaking style and trademarks. "A troubled man with an elite skill faces an existential crisis" could describe nearly all of Mann's protagonists. Mann's films always feature expertly shot nighttime scenes, visceral action, vibrant colors, and thunderous sound. You may not like one of Mann's films, but you'll know immediately it's a distinct entry on his resume. Mann is one of the few singular filmmakers.

A decade ago, Mann directed Blackhat, an action thriller about cyberattacks in the digital age. After the hacking of a Hong Kong nuclear power plant and Chicago's Mercantile Trade Exchange, the FBI releases hacker Nick Hathaway (Chris Hemsworth) from prison into their custody to find the source of the hack. Upon its 2015 release, the globetrotting thriller quickly became a box office bomb backed by negative reviews. Blackhat is by no means a perfect film; Mann will tell you that himself. Upon further examination, Blackhat feels ahead of its time in its depiction of hacking and the global implications that could send the world into a tailspin. 
Michael Mann's playbook is still effective

Read more
Den of Thieves 2’s Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. on crafting a funnier, bigger sequel
Gerard Butler holds a gun while sitting in the front seat of a car.

Gerard Butler's Detective "Big Nick" O'Brien and O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Donnie Wilson were enemies in Den of Thieves. Big Nick was the hunter who always delivered. Donnie, the getaway driver, was Big Nick's prey. Yet at the end of Den of Thieves, Donnie is the master thief, robbing the Los Angeles Federal Reserve Bank and fleeing to Europe before a humiliated Big Nick can catch him.

When Den of Thieves 2: Pantera begins, Big Nick's obsession with Donnie leads to his divorce and benching from the force. Meanwhile, Donnie is in Europe, planning his next score. Hellbent on revenge, Big Nick finds Donnie overseas and confronts him at gunpoint. This time, Big Nick wants in on the action and forces Donnie to include him in his next heist. Their mission is to rob the World Diamond Center. Donnie describes it as "the cop going gangster," as Big Nick switches sides to attempt the heist of the century.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (January 10-12)
Harrison Ford in a straw hat with an Amish woman behind him in the movie Witness.

January is typically a slow month for new releases. Most of the Christmas Day releases — including Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown, and Nosferatu — will continue to draw audiences to the theater this weekend. There are some new offerings, though. One is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, a heist film starring Gerard Butler, and the other is Better Man, a biopic about Robbie Williams as a CGI chimp.

Theaters are always the best option for watching movies. If you somehow can't make it to the cinema this weekend, don't worry about it. Stay home and stream a free movie on a FAST service. To save you some time, here are three recommendations to get you started. Try watching a gut-wrenching prison thriller, a compelling adult drama, or a sci-fi disaster.

Read more