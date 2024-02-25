 Skip to main content
Dortmund vs Hoffenheim live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Undefeated in their last eight league matches, Borussia Dortmund take on ninth-place Hoffenheim in a compelling Bundesliga battle today at Signal Iduna Park.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch a live stream of Dortmund vs Hoffenheim.

Watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

While some Bundesliga matches may be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, most of them–such as this one–are only on ESPN+ in the United States.

ESPN+ will run you $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. Or, you can save by getting ESPN+ for a year for $110. That comes out to just over $9 per month, or if you want to look at it another way, you’re basically getting two months free by paying in advance. With ESPN+ you’ll get every Bundesliga match, as well as a slew of other live sports and on-demand content, so it’s tremendous value no matter what option you go with.

Once signed up, you can watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim on your computer via the ESPN website, or on pretty much any streaming device via the ESPN app. The match is available in both English and Spanish.

Watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

One of the primary functions of a virtual private (VPN) is to hide your IP address/location. This has many benefits, such as providing you with safety and privacy while online. But it can also allow you to access content from other countries that would normally be location-restricted or geo-locked. That last part, of course, is helpful here if you’re abroad and trying to use ESPN+, which is restricted to US-only.

If you want to browse different VPN options (there are a lot of them), you can check out our list of best VPN services or best VPN deals available right now. But if you want to go with one of the best without thinking too much, NordVPN is a top-tier option. It’s safe, reliable, has over 6,000 servers to choose and doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, which is key for streaming. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

