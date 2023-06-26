 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 underrated Marvel movies and TV shows you should watch right now

Guillermo Kurten
By

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has popularized a slew of blockbuster theatrical movies and shows on Disney+, there are a few other productions worth looking into. That’s even outside critically acclaimed shows like Daredevil that have been absorbed into Marvel Studios’ catalog on Disney’s streaming service.

A few of these shows range from both in and out of mainline MCU canon. Meanwhile, though not on the scale of other animated superhero movies, Marvel Animated Features produced a solid adaptation of an iconic storyline from The Incredible Hulk comic book series.

Recommended Videos

Legion (2017-2019)

A man and a woman sit in Legion.

Perhaps the best of Marvel’s out-of-MCU-continuity shows is the FX-produced X-Men spinoff Legion. Helmed by praised Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, this TV series is set within a specific and interesting space in the wider Marvel universe. It’s neither part of the MCU nor Fox’s theatrical X-Men movies pre-Disney acquisition, and it follows the dangerously powerful mutant son of Charles Xavier.

Legion still stands as Marvel’s most ambitious show, with David Haller providing a captivating and unique perspective for this inventive “superhero” story. Its combination of striking cinematography, use of musical numbers, and engrossing character arcs make for one of the greatest explorations of mental health in the genre.

FX’s Legion is available to stream now on Hulu.

Agent Carter (2015-2016)

A man looks at a woman in Agent Carter.

Aside from Daredevil, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s Agent Carter is another of the best MCU-set shows to get an unfortunate cancellation. The show’s two seasons expand upon the canon established theatrically, namely from Steve Rodgers’ corner of the world in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

Set against the backdrop of the United States in the 1940s, Peggy Carter secretly works for Howard Stark in an exciting spin on the comic book genre on TV. Agent Carter features plenty of espionage-themed drama that does justice to Peggy by fleshing her out as a well-rounded character outside of Captain America’s circle. Just as well, this period-piece approach was a creative use of worldbuilding.

ABC’s Agent Carter is available to stream now on Disney+.

The Gifted (2017-2019)

Two kids attempt to use their powers in The Gifted.

While it doesn’t hit the same highs as the genre-bending Legion, Matt Nix’s The Gifted is another worthy shoutout for fans wanting more X-Men content. Especially so considering it will be some time before their MCU debut. Set in another spin-off timeline from Fox’s main X-Men productions, this TV series is set in a continuity where Charles Xavier’s iconic mutant team is gone.

Though it was canceled after two seasons, the stories that The Gifted told were a refreshing and grounded approach to these kinds of characters. It also allows for some intimate character development and social commentary on the persecution of the perceived “other.” It’s both poignant and keeping in the spirit of X-Men’s most popular themes.

Fox’s The Gifted is available to stream now on Hulu.

Planet Hulk (2010)

Hulk stands in an arena with aliens in Planet Hulk.

Long-time fans are still waiting for the Hulk to get his deserved shot at the spotlight in another solo movie. Thor: Ragnarok felt like a wasted opportunity in that regard and, so far, rumblings of the rumored World War Hulk movie haven’t come to fruition. Many veteran comic book readers will likely be hoping for some adaptation of Greg Pak and Carlo Pagulayan’s lauded Planet Hulk story arc.

The source material will likely always be the preferred version of this saga, but Marvel Animated Features’ movie adaptation is an admirable alternative. Planet Hulk centers around the titular hero — after being banished by the Avengers — being sent to a warrior-driven planet ruled by a despotic king, enslaved, and hellbent on making his way back to Earth to exact his revenge.

Marvel Animated Features’ Planet Hulk is available to purchase in Blu-ray and DVD format on Amazon.

Cloak & Dagger (2018-2019)

A man and a woman stand in Cloak & Dagger.

Released around the time of the MCU Netflix original TV shows (with some vague shared continuity between them), Cloak & Dagger is the live-action debut of the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Created by showrunner Joe Posaki for Freeform, the series follows the titular heroes-in-the-making as they gain superpowers from dramatic events and run away from home.

And while these two heroes aren’t especially prolific characters in the source material, it’s arguably part of Cloak & Dagger‘s strength. It doesn’t revolutionize how stories in this genre are told on TV, but it offers a resonating coming-of-age-themed story of two characters coming together from two troubled, yet distinct backgrounds.

Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger is available to stream now on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment
A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all…
Best Marvel movies and TV shows on Netflix
Tobey Maguire ion Spider-Man

In the good old days at Netflix, the streamer offered access to plenty of movies and TV shows from a wide variety of studios. Eventually, though, many of those studios got smart and realized how valuable the rights to stream their own content really were. As a result, they started to build streamers of their own, and now, all the Marvel stuff that you used to be able to find on Netflix has now been ported over to Disney+.

Netflix does still have a few Marvel or Marvel-adjacent titles, though, and fans with a subscription shouldn't despair. The selection may be more limited than it once was, but there are still a handful of great titles worth watching or rewatching to get your Marvel fix.

Read more
Best alternate reality movies you can stream right now
Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch stand on a street in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Movies often transport viewers to another reality. So ... do alternate reality movies transport you to an additional reality? Or do they transport you back to the original reality? Is this what the MCU is talking about in all of their films featuring the multiverse? While you ponder these existential questions, we're here to provide you with some of the best alternate reality movies you can stream right now, as long as your head isn't hurting too much from the layered confusion.

Are alternate realities not your thing? Maybe you'll have better luck with our choices for the best space movies of all time or even the best superhero movies of all time.

Read more
How to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows in order
William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek: The Original Series

When the USS Enterprise first brought audiences aboard in 1966, few imagined that Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS) would spawn a media empire half a century later -- including both live-action and animated Star Trek series, as well as more than a dozen Star Trek movies.

As the Star Trek universe expands, so does its fictional timeline, and for fans who want to know exactly what happened and when, it's getting a little difficult to navigate. That's why we put together a guide to enjoying all of Star Trek's canonical films and series in chronological order.

Read more