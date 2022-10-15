 Skip to main content
Framed today, October 15: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 15 and need some help?

If you’re looking for a Saturday afternoon movie, try today’s film starring Jennifer Lopez. Did you know this 1997 film spawned four sequels? Because it’s Saturday, here’s another hint: the movie shares a title with a song from a female rapper.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, October 15

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1997.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Luis Llosa.
  • Today’s Framed stars Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Saturday, October 15

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Anaconda

