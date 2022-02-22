  1. Movies & TV

Paramount+ counts down to Halo’s premiere with new teaser

By

It’s taken over two decades for the Halo franchise to make the leap from video games to live-action television. But in 30 days, that’s going to change with the series premiere of Halo on Paramount+. To start the countdown clock, Paramount+ has released a new teaser trailer that has a simple message for the Spartan warriors: “Find the Halo, win the war.”

Within the lore of the games, humanity is trapped in an interstellar war with a group of aliens that call themselves the Covenant. The Halo Array is an ancient superweapon that was created by the Forerunners, an extinct alien race worshiped by the Covenant. The Halo Array are also massive constructs that include inhabitable areas. As the teaser indicates, they are the key to the war.

Paramount+ has also released a new cast poster for Halo, which you can see below.

A poster for the Paramount+ series Halo.

The warrior at the forefront of the poster is Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), the main character of the games. Master Chief is a Spartan super soldier who was created to help humanity prevail in the war with the Covenant. And while his face has always been hidden in the video game franchise, this series will finally reveal what Master Chief looks like under his helmet.

There are also three new character posters for the show, including one for the creator of the Spartan program, Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone).

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey in Halo.

The second poster features Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, another Spartan soldier.

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066 in Halo.

Finally, we have Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo. We don’t know much about her, since she was created for this series.

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo in Halo.

Charlie Murphy also stars in the series as Makee, with Shabana Azmi as Adm. Margaret Parangosky, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes, and Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana. Taylor previously provided Cortana’s voice in the video games.

Halo will premiere on Thursday, March 24.

