Hawkeye co-star Tony Dalton says he’s back for Daredevil: Born Again

Tony Dalton played a fearsome villain on Better Call Saul, but the veteran actor had a considerably lighter role as Jack Duquesne in the Marvel Studios original series Hawkeye. Now, Dalton has confirmed that he’ll be back as Jack in Daredevil: Born Again.

Via Total Film, Dalton shared an Instagram Story with a picture of himself from Hawkeye alongside an image of Jack Duquesne’s comic-book counterpart, The Swordsman, with the logo for Daredevil: Born Again on top of both pics. He also wrote “It’s on!,” but didn’t elaborate beyond that. It’s also unclear if Dalton meant he will appear this season, or in the second season that will begin filming soon.

Although Swordsman was one of Hawkeye’s mentors in the Marvel comic book universe, their first meeting in the MCU occurred when Jack caught Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they broke into the penthouse that belongs to Kate’s mother — and Jack’s fiancé — Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga).

Kate assumed that Jack was a criminal, but it turned out that it was her own mother who had ties to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). That may be the connection that brings the two shows together, even though Jack presumably broke up with Eleanor when she was arrested for her illegal actions. Jack also displayed a heroic side when he helped Clint and the LARPers fight off Kingpin’s Tracksuit Mafia in the final episode.

D’Onofrio had major roles in the first and third seasons of Daredevil when it ran on Netflix. Born Again picks up years later as Fisk runs for mayor of New York City. That eventually brings Fisk back in contact with his old adversary, Matt Murdock/Daredevil, as seen in a recently released preview clip.

Daredevil: Born Again will have a two-episode premiere on March 4. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Disney+.