Hispanic Heritage Month: HBO Max celebrates Latinos

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, broadcasting network HBO Max will have a special schedule in which Latino artists will stand out.

From original series and documentaries like Selena + Chef y Habla Now to fun comedy specials like Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy y Entre Nos, including exclusive concerts experiences like Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo y Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas, there is a vibrant narration available for everyone to stream and enjoy.

Check here the complete HBO Max original schedule list for Hispanic Heritage Month:

Un niño llamado velero [A Boy Called Sailboat], 2018 (HBO)

Otra historia de Cenicienta [Another Cinderella Story], 2008 *

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Celebrity Habla. 2009 (HBO)

Charm City Kings – Premiering October, 8

El Perro Y El Gato [The Dog and The Cat] (HBO)

Entre Nos: Part 2 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Spot On (HBO)

Entre Nos: Los ganadores [Entre Nos: The Winners] (HBO)

Erik Rivera: Super White (HBO)

George Lopez: America’s Mexican (HBO)

Gina Brillon: Fácilmente ofendida [Gina Brillon: Easily Offended](HBO)

Ha Festival: El arte de la comedia [Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy]

Habla Now (HBO) – Premieres September 18

Habla Y Vota [Speak and Vote] (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas (HBO)

HBO presenta: una pequeña audiencia [HBO Presents: A small audience] (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo [Kany Garcia: It’s Me Live] (HBO)

La Gallina Turulcea (Turu, The Wacky Hen)

Como agua para chocolate [Like Water for Chocolate], 1993 (HBO)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Los Futbolisimos [The Footballest], 2018 (HBO)

Los Lobos [The Wolves], 2019 (HBO)

Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)

Monte Carlo, 2011* (HBO)

Mi nombre es María de Jesús [My Name is María de Jesús], 2017 (HBO)

Mis formas favoritas de Julio Torres [My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres] (HBO)

Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)

Las mujeres reales tienen curvas [Real Women Have Curves], 2002 (HBO)

Bailaremos [Let’s Dance], 2004

Selena + Chef

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO)

Siempre, Luis [Always, Luis] (HBO) – Premiering October 6

La explosión latina: una nueva América [The Latin Explotion: A New America] (HBO)

La lista latina [The Latin List] (HBO)

La carta, 2020 [The Letter] (HBO)

La serenata, 2019 [The serenade](HBO)

Todxs Nosotrxs [All of us] (HBO)

Victor y Valentino [Victor and Valentino](S1)

Paro, 2006 [Strike] (HBO)

* Available until September 30, 2020.

