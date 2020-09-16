  1. Movies & TV

Hispanic Heritage Month: HBO Max celebrates Latinos

By

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, broadcasting network HBO Max will have a special schedule in which Latino artists will stand out.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2020
To celebrate the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the cultural, historical, and technological achievements of the United States, Digital Trends has put together this collection of exclusive features and in-depth reporting from our industry-leading Digital Trends Español team — translated for your convenience, of course. SEE MORE
Hispanic Heritage Month

From original series and documentaries like  Selena + Chef y Habla Now to fun comedy specials like  Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy y Entre Nos, including exclusive concerts experiences like Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo y Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas, there is a vibrant narration available for everyone to stream and enjoy.

Check here the complete HBO Max original schedule list for Hispanic Heritage Month:

  • Un niño llamado velero [A Boy Called Sailboat], 2018 (HBO)
  • Otra historia de Cenicienta [Another Cinderella Story], 2008 *
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
  • Celebrity Habla. 2009 (HBO)
  • Charm City Kings – Premiering October, 8
  • El Perro Y El Gato [The Dog and The Cat] (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: Part 2 (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: Spot On (HBO)
  • Entre Nos: Los ganadores [Entre Nos: The Winners] (HBO)
  • Erik Rivera: Super White (HBO)
  • George Lopez: America’s Mexican (HBO)
  • Gina Brillon: Fácilmente ofendida [Gina Brillon: Easily Offended](HBO)
  • Ha Festival: El arte de la comedia [Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy]
  • Habla Now (HBO) – Premieres September 18
  • Habla Y Vota [Speak and Vote] (HBO)
  • Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas (HBO)
  • HBO presenta: una pequeña audiencia [HBO Presents: A small audience] (HBO)
  • Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo [Kany Garcia: It’s Me Live] (HBO)
  • La Gallina Turulcea (Turu, The Wacky Hen)
  • Como agua para chocolate [Like Water for Chocolate], 1993 (HBO)
  • Los Espookys (HBO)
  • Los Futbolisimos [The Footballest], 2018 (HBO)
  • Los Lobos [The Wolves], 2019 (HBO)
  • Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)
  • Monte Carlo, 2011* (HBO)
  • Mi nombre es María de Jesús [My Name is María de Jesús], 2017 (HBO)
  • Mis formas favoritas de Julio Torres [My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres] (HBO)
  • Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)
  • Las mujeres reales tienen curvas [Real Women Have Curves], 2002 (HBO)
  • Bailaremos [Let’s Dance], 2004
  • Selena + Chef
  • Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO)
  • Siempre, Luis [Always, Luis] (HBO) – Premiering October 6
  • La explosión latina: una nueva América [The Latin Explotion: A New America] (HBO)
  • La lista latina [The Latin List] (HBO)
  • La carta, 2020 [The Letter] (HBO)
  • La serenata, 2019 [The serenade](HBO)
  • Todxs Nosotrxs [All of us] (HBO)
  • Victor y Valentino [Victor and Valentino](S1)
  • Paro, 2006 [Strike] (HBO)

* Available until September 30, 2020.

