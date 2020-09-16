Hispanic Heritage Month: HBO Max celebrates Latinos

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, broadcasting network HBO Max will have a special schedule in which Latino artists will stand out.
From original series and documentaries like Selena + Chef y Habla Now to fun comedy specials like Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy y Entre Nos, including exclusive concerts experiences like Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo y Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas, there is a vibrant narration available for everyone to stream and enjoy.
Check here the complete HBO Max original schedule list for Hispanic Heritage Month:
- Un niño llamado velero [A Boy Called Sailboat], 2018 (HBO)
- Otra historia de Cenicienta [Another Cinderella Story], 2008 *
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
- Celebrity Habla. 2009 (HBO)
- Charm City Kings – Premiering October, 8
- El Perro Y El Gato [The Dog and The Cat] (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Part 2 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Spot On (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Los ganadores [Entre Nos: The Winners] (HBO)
- Erik Rivera: Super White (HBO)
- George Lopez: America’s Mexican (HBO)
- Gina Brillon: Fácilmente ofendida [Gina Brillon: Easily Offended](HBO)
- Ha Festival: El arte de la comedia [Ha Festival: The Art of Comedy]
- Habla Now (HBO) – Premieres September 18
- Habla Y Vota [Speak and Vote] (HBO)
- Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas (HBO)
- HBO presenta: una pequeña audiencia [HBO Presents: A small audience] (HBO)
- Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo [Kany Garcia: It’s Me Live] (HBO)
- La Gallina Turulcea (Turu, The Wacky Hen)
- Como agua para chocolate [Like Water for Chocolate], 1993 (HBO)
- Los Espookys (HBO)
- Los Futbolisimos [The Footballest], 2018 (HBO)
- Los Lobos [The Wolves], 2019 (HBO)
- Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)
- Monte Carlo, 2011* (HBO)
- Mi nombre es María de Jesús [My Name is María de Jesús], 2017 (HBO)
- Mis formas favoritas de Julio Torres [My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres] (HBO)
- Orlando Leyba: Adorable (HBO)
- Las mujeres reales tienen curvas [Real Women Have Curves], 2002 (HBO)
- Bailaremos [Let’s Dance], 2004
- Selena + Chef
- Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO)
- Siempre, Luis [Always, Luis] (HBO) – Premiering October 6
- La explosión latina: una nueva América [The Latin Explotion: A New America] (HBO)
- La lista latina [The Latin List] (HBO)
- La carta, 2020 [The Letter] (HBO)
- La serenata, 2019 [The serenade](HBO)
- Todxs Nosotrxs [All of us] (HBO)
- Victor y Valentino [Victor and Valentino](S1)
- Paro, 2006 [Strike] (HBO)
* Available until September 30, 2020.
Editors' Recommendations
- What’s new on Hulu in September and what’s leaving soon
- The 50 best movies on Hulu right now
- Everything coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming video service
- This Week in Music: The week of the mixtapes and comebacks with Wale, Miguel and More
- Couch Bound: Our weekly guide to the latest streaming movies, TV shows, and music