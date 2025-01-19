10 highest-rated movies on IMDb, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) 9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 8. Pulp Fiction (1994) 7. Schindler’s List (1993) 6. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 5. 12 Angry Men (1957) 4. The Godfather Part II (1974) 3. The Dark Knight (2008) 2. The Godfather (1972) 1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

IMDb is one of the most trusted sources for movie fans around the world, as the site aggregates thousands of users’ scores to determine the most beloved films from every genre. For viewers who want to see the essentials, the site has a Top 250 collection of fan favorites, placing the best from a variety of categories in one long list.

From the widely celebrated classic, The Shawshank Redemption, to the renowned crime film that started a saga, The Godfather, the highest-rated IMDb movies span every genre, era, and style imaginable. Whether you’re a seasoned film buff or someone looking for a sure thing for your next movie night, these top IMDb movies are guaranteed to impress.

Recommended Videos

10. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

If cinephiles had to watch one classic Western, it would be Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, which is widely recognized as the pinnacle of the once-popular genre. Set during the American Civil War, the film chronicles a trio of men racing against each other to find $200,000 in hidden Confederate gold. Blondie, aka “The Good” (Clint Eastwood), is a sharp-shooting bounty hunter; Tuco, “The Ugly” (Eli Wallach), is a fast-talking bandit; and Angel Eyes, “The Bad” (Lee Van Cleef), is a ruthless killer. Their paths are destined to cross and soon lead to one of cinema’s most iconic standoffs.

Leone’s masterpiece transports viewers to the Wild West, with a story for the ages told in a deliberately paced way. Instead of using defined heroes and villains, the 1966 film introduces morally ambiguous characters to go with its unforgiving setting. Its final standoff in a cemetery under the scorching sun is remembered for being a climactic and satisfying conclusion to the epic movie.

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Director Peter Jackson proved to fans worldwide that the saga by J.R.R. Tolkien, once thought to be unadaptable, has finally found its match with the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001. The journey through Middle-earth begins in the idyllic Shire, where the unassuming Hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) inherits the One Ring, an artifact of immense power crafted by the dark lord Sauron. Tasked with destroying it to prevent Sauron’s return, Frodo is joined by a diverse fellowship, who help protect him and the Ring along the way.

The Fellowship of the Ring is often cited alongside the most important fantasy movies ever made, as it pioneered filmmaking in the genre with its large-scale approach and groundbreaking effects. The 2001 film depicted Middle-earth as a rich, breathing world, teeming with life and magic. Frodo’s story is the emotional anchor that has fans immediately hooked to the epic story that would unfold over the next few years and make up an award-winning trilogy.

8. Pulp Fiction (1994)

An endlessly quotable genre-buster, Pulp Fiction is the film that turned director Quentin Tarantino into a household name. The 1994 movie uses nonlinear storytelling to portray three seemingly disconnected arcs. In one, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen who enjoy philosophical banter. In another, aging boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) reneges on a deal with mob boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). And in a stressful arc, Vincent’s night out with Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) leads to a dance contest, and an adrenaline shot through the heart. Oh, and there’s also a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple preparing to rob a diner.

Tarantino’s film proved that eccentric humor and stylistic indie dramas could achieve mainstream success. With its sharp, pop-culture-infused dialogue and unique narrative structure, it would inspire modern storytelling and countless other darkly comedic crime movies. Unforgettable moments, such as the “Royal with Cheese” conversation and Mia’s mishap with white powder, are still referenced today, underscoring Pulp Fiction‘s place among the greats.

7. Schindler’s List (1993)

Based on the true horrors that occurred during the Holocaust, Schindler’s List follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German industrialist and opportunist who arrives in Kraków to profit from the war. Initially indifferent to the plight of the Jewish population, Schindler slowly realizes the terrible crimes going on around him and begins using his factory as a refuge, ultimately saving over 1,100 lives by the war’s end. Opposing him is Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes), a sadistic Nazi commandant of the Płaszów concentration camp.

Director Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed work is one of the most impactful depictions of the Holocaust in cinema. The black-and-white cinematography combined with restrained direction helps maximize the emotional effect of the retelling of the unbelievable true story. Spielberg’s use of selective color—most famously, the girl in the red coat—delivered a devastating blow that reminds audiences to never forget the atrocities and those who quietly worked to help those who needed it the most.

6. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

In director Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, three storylines come together to weave a conclusion fans still talk about to this day. Frodo (Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) inch closer to Mount Doom, burdened by the One Ring’s suffocating weight and Gollum’s (Andy Serkis) increasingly malicious actions. Meanwhile, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) summons an army as he begins to embrace his role as the rightful King of Gondor. And finally, Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) are preparing Gondor for battle, which is complicated by Denethor’s (John Noble) feeble-mindedness.

The final entry in the trilogy had the difficult task of sticking the landing after fans had followed the saga for years. The Return of the King exceeded expectations, delivering an awe-inspiring final part of the timeless story. The film shattered numerous records at the 76th Academy Awards, winning all 11 awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, becoming the first fantasy film to achieve this feat. It remains a triumph of scale and emotionality, with no fan likely to forget the incredible magic of Middle-earth.

5. 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is a riveting courtroom drama that shows how minimalism (through a single-room setting) doesn’t stop great filmmakers from creating hard-hitting movies. Directed by Sidney Lumet, the 1957 film is set almost entirely within the confines of a jury room and starts with what seems to be an open-and-shut case: the boy’s guilt seems undeniable, and the evidence is convincing. Eleven jurors are ready to convict and move on, but Juror #8 (Henry Fonda) insists on examining the evidence more closely, leading to tense moments that build up as the other jurors’ personalities and prejudices come into play.

Nearly seven decades later, 12 Angry Men is still a thought-provoking and gripping film that points out societal problems and the flaws of the justice system. The lack of elaborate sets or effects places the spotlight squarely on the performances and dialogue, both excellent showcases of the talented stars and writers who would make movie history.

4. The Godfather Part II (1974)

Director Francis Ford Coppola delivered a phenomenal follow-up to his seminal work, 1972’s The Godfather, through its exceptional sequel, The Godfather Part II. The 1974 film is actually both a sequel and a prequel, as it shows the rise of Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) in the early 20th century and the fall of his son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), in the 1950s. The film alternates between these two arcs, depicting a young Vito’s journey from being a Sicilian immigrant to a New York crime boss and Michael’s struggle in the present to maintain his empire while alienating everyone he holds dear.

The Godfather Part II set a benchmark for sequels, proving that they can surpass their predecessors by adding depth to the trilogy’s universe and complexity to its characters. The gangster drama’s Shakespearean story transports viewers to a grand and dangerous world, offering a glimpse into an intoxicating part of society that’s usually behind closed doors. It would help cement the Godfather trilogy as the standard for the “crime family” trope, with its influence still seen in the industry today.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

“Why so serious?” The Dark Knight is a genre-defining superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan as a sequel to 2005’s Batman Begins. Gotham’s silent protector, Batman (Christian Bale), with the help of Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), wages war against organized crime. The arrival of the Joker (Heath Ledger) plunges Gotham into chaos and pushes Batman to the brink, forcing him to confront his own morals and principles.

The Dark Knight spotlighted the potential of comic book movies, with Nolan’s grittier and more grounded approach turning the 2008 film into a blockbuster. Its flawless action choreography, impressive practical effects, and amazing performances immediately set the film apart. While the casting was pretty much perfect, Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker stole the show. His version of the menacing character is nothing short of legendary, earning him a posthumous Academy Award and a spot alongside the best in the genre.

2. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather is a film that needs no introduction. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling 1969 novel, the 1972 movie revolutionized the gangster genre. It initially portrays Don Vito Corleone’s (Marlon Brando) experiences as the patriarch of a powerful crime family. He soon encounters life-threatening challenges from a rival family’s drug business. Meanwhile, his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), who was once intent on staying out of the “family business,” is inevitably drawn into the violent world to protect his own. The film then focuses on his chilling transformation from a reluctant outsider to a cunning leader.

Coppola’s sprawling crime saga was unprecedented in its portrayal of an operatic crime drama, especially the way it introduced nuanced “bad guys” in the genre. The masterpiece was a key turning point not just for gangster movies but for filmmaking across all genres, as it showed the potential for long-form and character-driven storytelling in film. It would eventually spawn a legendary trilogy that remains a stunning showcase of the magic of cinema.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Director Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption sees a banker, Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and her lover. As he begins his sentence at Shawshank Prison, he starts an unlikely friendship with the seasoned inmate Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman), who also happens to be the go-to man for contraband. Their friendship spans years and sees a critical change when Andy hatches a plan to break out of prison and regain his freedom.

The 1994 movie is based on the 1982 Stephen King novella, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It didn’t always enjoy the acclaim it has today (and the top spot on IMDb), as, in fact, it was critically panned when it first premiered. It found success through video rentals, however, and reached a massive audience, eventually being re-evaluated as an incredible work. Even Stephen King himself considers it among his favorite adaptations of his works.