The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, hosts the MotoGP this weekend. The 2023 world championship of motorcycle racing is in its third round, and things are getting exciting. Marc Marquez, who has won at COTA seven times in the past ten years, will miss the action this weekend due to a hand injury. It’s anyone’s race now.

The MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas will be broadcast on CNBC on Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET. CNBC is available through most of the best live TV streaming services, so you have some options. There are even a few sites that will let you watch for free by way of a free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.

Related Videos

Watch the MotoGP on FuboTV

Our go-to recommendation is FuboTV. When it comes to streaming live sporting events, we always recommend FuboTV first. That’s because we’re focused on deals, and FuboTV will let you watch the GP of the Americas for free via the FuboTV free trial. It lasts for one week. After that you’ll be spending $75 per month for 151 live TV channels if you opt for the basic plan.

Watch the MotoGP on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the GP of the Americas with no money down. YouTube TV offers a two week free trial that includes CNBC, so you can watch Sundays race for free. You’ll definitely get hooked on the service, and once your free trial is over you’ll be happy to shell out $73 per month for over 100 live TV channels.

Watch the MotoGP on Sling TV

Sling TV is another great way to replace your cable box. While there isn’t a Sling TV free trial, the big draw for the service is the ability to customize which channels you subscribe to, thereby only paying for channels you actually want. You can choose between Sling Blue or Sling Orange, and each will cost you $40 per month. Unfortunately you’ll need to add the News Extra pack to get CNBC, which will add $6 per month to your subscription.

Watch the MotoGP on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV also has access to CNBC and the MotoGP race. Unfortunately there isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but there is a way to save some money if you’re already a Disney or ESPN fan. You can bundle your ESPN+ and Disney+ plan with Hulu with Live TV for only $70 per month, making the upgrade to live TV a reasonable price.

Watch the MotoGP from abroad with a VPN

If you’re outside the U.S. and can’t get access to the services above, there is an easy fix. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., then sign up for any of the above services. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN out there. To be honest, you should have a VPN anyway for security reasons. Right now NordVPN is only $6.69 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations