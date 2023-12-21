Later today, Thursday, December 21, at 8:15 p.m. ET at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are coming off a recent victory, as the Rams beat the Washington Commanders, and the Saints beat the New York Giants in their previous games. With two strong teams, the match is anyone’s game. These are the kinds of NFL matches you don’t want to miss, and the best way to watch is always live. Of course, it helps to know where and how to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream, especially since NFL games stream on so many platforms. Don’t stress, we’re going to cover it all, plus, we might even have a lead on how you can watch the Rams vs Saints live stream for free.

The best way to watch Rams vs Saints live stream

First, it’s important to point out that the Rams vs Saints live stream will be broadcast on NBC. Yes, you can watch NFL games with an NFL pass on various services, but the primary channel determines when, where, and how you can watch, depending on where you live. While we usually recommend Sling TV, it’s not possible to watch the Thursday NBC games there. Amazon’s Prime Video actually has the exclusive rights to stream Thursday night football, with this week’s game featuring the Saints vs Rams. Access to Prime Video is included with your Amazon Prime membership, which costs or $139 for the year. Prime Video is also available as a standalone if you don’t have a Prime membership for $9 per month.

Is there a free Rams vs Saints live stream?

It’s a kind of loophole, which you could technically call cheating, but yes, you can absolutely watch the Rams vs Saints live stream for free. Since Thursday night football is exclusively available on Prime Video, if you already have Amazon Prime, you don’t have to pay anything extra to tune in. If you don’t have Amazon Prime or Prime Video separately, you can always sign up for a free trial. Just be aware the trial is only available if you’ve never signed up for a Prime trial before or if you haven’t had Prime active any time in the last 12 months. The great news, however, is that if you do sign up for the free trial, you can watch for 30 days without paying a penny.

How to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream from anywhere

If you’re trying to stream the game from anywhere outside the United States, you might run into some trouble. Most streaming services block access via your IP address if you’re connecting from abroad. Fortunately, you can use a VPN or virtual private network, like NordVPN, to mask your IP and bypass those restrictions. A new remote IP is assigned that makes it look like you’re connecting from within your home country. Thanks to NordVPN’s holiday deals, now’s the best time to sign up. With any of its plans, you’ll get 69% off plus 3 months extra. The most popular for works out to $216 for the first 2 years instead of $699. With a VPN active, you can watch streaming services like Sling TV, Netflix, and Prime Video from a country outside the United States.

