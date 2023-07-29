The biggest fight of the year is finally here. Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs), two undefeated boxers at the top of their division, will face off tonight to decide who the undisputed welterweight champion is. Spence and Crawford have been calling each other out for years, but haven’t been able to agree on a contract until recently. While the Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis match may outsell this one, Spence vs Crawford is sure to go down in the history books as the most consequential fight of 2023.

The undercard has some exciting fights as well. Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera square off in a lightweight title eliminator bout, and Nonito Donaire attempts to break his own record as the oldest fighter ever to win a bantamweight belt.

The Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford live stream starts at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), and it is a Showtime PPV. The main fight will likely start around 11 p.m. ET. Read on to find out how to watch boxing online this weekend.

Spence vs Crawford undercard

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, vacant WBC bantamweight championship

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

How to watch Spence vs Crawford live stream on Showtime PPV

There is only one way to watch this fight, and it isn’t cheap. This is a Showtime exclusive PPV selling for $85. We recommend grabbing some friends and splitting the cost. You don’t need to be a Showtime subscriber, but you will need to create an account. Showtime and Paramount+ have merged streaming services anyway, so if you’re looking for more Premier Boxing Champions fights in the future, we recommend going through Paramount+. Follow the link below to get the PPV.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you live in a part of the world that doesn’t have access to Showtime, there is a simple fix. Just get one of the best VPNs for streaming and convince your internet that you’re in the U.S. After you’re connected to a U.S. server (perhaps Salt Lake City or Phoenix, if you want to be as close to Las Vegas as virtually possible), just buy the PPV through the link above. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. Right now the most basic plan is only $3.50 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

