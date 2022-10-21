UFC 280 live stream: Watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev tomorrow

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev is happening tomorrow at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. With a star-studded fight card and two championship belts on the line, this is one of the biggest UFC events of 2022. Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling will both be defending their titles, but since UFC 280 is a pay-per-view, it’s airing only on ESPN+ in the U.S. Here’s how you can tune in and watch the UFC 280 live stream — and how you might be able to save some cash on the UFC 280 PPV.

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT (Main Event)

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Etihad Arena

How to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev online in the U.S.

Oliveira vs. Makhachev is a UFC PPV, and as of now, all such pay-per-view events air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. After a recent price increase, an ESPN+ subscription now costs $10 per month or $100 for the first year, with the annual subscription basically giving you two months free. However, after your first year, the cost of the annual subscription reverts to its previous $70 per year, so it’s worth it to grab the yearly membership and get that cheaper price. UFC pay-per-view tickets currently cost $75; bought separately, a one-year ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 280 PPV would set you back $75. However, new subscribers can get both for just $125 right now, with this one-time bundle offer saving you 50 bucks.

We’re late in the year now, and UFC 280 is shaping up to be one of the biggest UFC events of 2022. On the main card, you’ve got Charles Oliveira (33-8) defending the lightweight championship against rising star Islam Makhachev (22-1) as the main event, and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (21-3) defending his title against former champ T.J. Dillashaw (18-4) as the co-main. A third exciting matchup is also happening, with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (16-3) — who controversially lost his title to Sterling by DQ and then narrowly lost the rematch via split decision — is squaring up against another UFC rising star, Sean “Sugar” O’Malley (15-1) in what is likely to be Sugar’s most challenging fight to date.

ESPN+ is a streaming app that works on most smart TVs, mobile devices, streaming sticks and boxes, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming consoles, so once you sign up, you’ve got multiple ways to watch the UFC 280 live stream online. You can also stream it right in your PC’s web browser if you don’t want to fuss with the app right away. As UFC 280 is happening overseas, the main event is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), so you’ll have to be ready to tune in earlier than usual. That means that now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+, grab the UFC 280 PPV, and score the bundle deal if you can.

