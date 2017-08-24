Alamo Drafthouse is holding a terrifying, clowns-only screening of ‘It’

Why it matters to you The upcoming 'It' reboot looks very scary. What's even scarier than one Pennywise? A whole theater full of them.

Are you scared of clowns? If you answered “yes,” you are correct. If you answered “no,” please try answering correctly.

Alamo Drafthouse — the theater chain which regularly receives “best theater” awards and famously kicks out texters — is holding a clowns-only screening of It on September 9 at its Austin, Texas, location one day after the horror reboot starring Bill Skarsgård premieres nationwide.

Yes, that means what you think it means: The only way to get into the theater is by dressing up as a terrifying clown. Despite the fact that the clown in It is a (spoiler alert) murderous, shape-shifting monster, the Drafthouse is having some fun with the idea, hosting a “Barrel O’ Fun” pre-party prior to the screening where moviegoers will get their faces painted, take pictures in photo booths, and participate in a raffle.

The concept was born of a similar screening the Drafthouse held following the release of Wonder Woman in May, where only women were allowed to attend. In response, someone mockingly wrote on Facebook “…Will there be a male only screening for Thor: Ragnarok or a special screening for It that’s only for those who identify as clowns?” Drafthouse staff steered into the swerve, claiming the idea for themselves and setting up this horrifying event.

The film itself is based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name, following several children who are terrorized by a monster who takes the form of their greatest fears. The movie — for which we received a chilling trailer in July — promises to have a darker tone than the 1990 miniseries starring Tim Curry. In that version, Pennywise the clown (Curry) was equally likely to crack a joke as he was to murder your face, but the new adaptation doesn’t seem to have much of a sense of humor.

If you live near a Drafthouse theater keep an eye out for special showings, which the theater chain often advertises. On August 31, for example, several locations will be showing Blade Runner: The Final Cut in 4K Ultra HD. That will be a great opportunity for replicants — uh, fans — to prepare for Blade Runner 2049, which comes out October 6.