 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Is Jennifer Lawrence returning to The Hunger Games franchise?

Blair Marnell
By

In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence was already a star on the rise thanks to her Oscar-nominated turn in Winter’s Bone and her starring role as Mystique in X-Men: First Class. However, Lawrence’s career reached even greater heights when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games. Lawrence reprised her role for three sequels, which adapted the remaining two novels in Collins’ trilogy. Those films not only firmly established Lawrence as a box office draw, they also made her an icon in the Young Adult film genre.

Lawrence has since moved on from the franchise, and she earned an Oscar for Best Actress for her starring turn in Silver Linings Playbook. But despite leaving Katniss behind eight years ago, there is still interest in seeing Lawrence revisit one of her most famous roles. While promoting her latest film, No Hard Feelings, the question of a potential Hunger Games return was directly posed to Lawrence. And she gave a fairly definitive answer about her feelings for the character that helped make her a superstar.

Recommended Videos

Is Jennifer Lawrence returning to The Hunger Games franchise?

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games.

During a recent interview with Variety, Lawrence was asked if she would be willing to reprise her role as Katniss in the future. And her response was emphatically positive.

“Oh, my God – totally!” exclaimed Lawrence. “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.” She also added that her “producing partner just clutched her heart [off camera].”

Is there a sequel to The Hunger Games novels?

hunger games mockingjay

There is not a Hunger Games sequel beyond the third novel, Mockingjay, which was adapted as two movies. While Collins has written a fourth novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, it serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy.

What happened to Katniss at the end of The Hunger Games trilogy?

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games.
Lionsgate

Despite leading the rebel districts to victory over President Snow, Katniss was traumatized by her ordeal. After narrowly escaping prosecution for assassinating the power-hungry President Coin, Katniss retreated to District 12 and retired to live a quiet life alongside Peeta, whom she later married. In the decades that followed, Katniss and Peeta had two children, but she remained haunted by the things she did during the Hunger Games and the rebellion.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes about?

A boy looks into the eyes of a girl alongside a fence in The Hunger Games prequel.
Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes / Murray Close

The upcoming film adaptation takes place decades before the first Hunger Games movie. It follows a young Coriolanus “Coryo” Snow (Tom Blyth) as he mentors a young woman from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), for the tenth annual Hunger Games. Snow’s alliance with Lucy will also pave the way for his eventual rise to power as the President of Panem.

Lionsgate will release The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in theaters on Friday, November 17.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Jennifer Lawrence’s new project? Playing Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos
jennifer lawrence project delirium

One woman's misery just may become another's windfall -- and our entertainment, to boot. Hollywood is planning on taking the story of Elizabeth Holmes' dramatic rise and fall (the emergence and then failure of Theranos, and her Forbes devaluation from $4.5 billion in net worth to literally $0) and turning it into a movie starring none other than Jennifer Lawrence. I mean, at least Holmes will be represented by an Oscar winner, right?

The rather tragic riches-to-rags story of Theranos began about a year ago, when the medical testing company was still valued at around $9 billion. But following an investigation spurred by a piece in the Wall Street Journal and a bevy of federal and state probes into the supposedly breakthrough technology that would allow Theranos to use a single drop of blood to conduct a range of blood tests, the company's fame has turned to infamy.

Read more
Game of Thrones recap: ‘The Broken Man’ brings the return of a long-lost antihero
game of thrones season 6 episode 7 recap the broken man brother ray ian mcshane

Death is starting to seem incredibly deceiving on Game of Thrones, and not just because the White Walkers command an army of walking corpses. Jon Snow, Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, and now Benjen Stark have all conquered death through one method or another, and in this week’s episode, The Broken Man, another character makes his dramatic return to the show. Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, last seen bleeding out after a duel with Brienne, is revealed to be alive in the opening scene, living the quiet life as part of a religious community in the country. Sandor has been absent from the show for a while now, and his story is the primary focus of Sunday's episode, while each of the narratives in The Broken Man explore characters trying to reclaim their identity.
The return of Sandor Clegane
Sandor’s story bookends the episode. In the opening scene, we see a group of country folk, followers of the Seven, building what looks like a church under the management of Ray (played by the incomparable Ian McShane), who, it is revealed, found Sandor’s body and nursed him back to health. Strong as an ox and good with an axe, Sandor seems to be a valuable member of the church community, though he hasn’t lost his cranky demeanor.

During a sermon, Ray talks about his own past as a soldier, how the screams of his victims still haunt him. He is a pacifist now, and he proves it when three ruffians from the Brotherhood Without Banners show up, inquiring about what provisions Ray’s group has. Ray greets their demands with warmth, letting the men know that they have no supplies on hand, but offers them a chance to dine with them. The men ride off, warning Ray and his followers to stay safe.

Read more
Game of Thrones recap, ‘Blood Of My Blood’: Plates spin and a very old face returns
game of thrones blood my recap margaery and annoying septa

Halfway through this season of Game of Thrones, one would expect the larger picture to be taking shape. But by the end of Blood Of My Blood, viewers might be left wondering where all of this is going. The sixth episode of the season shuffles some characters into position for their next moves, but is short on game-changing moments. Still, Blood Of My Blood lays the groundwork for some intriguing conflicts, and brings a long-absent character back into the fold.
Return of a Stark
Last week’s episode ended with the tragic death of Hodor, as Meera carried an unconscious Bran away from the White Walkers and their zombie army. Blood Of My Blood picks up shortly after that, with Meera stumbling through snow-choked woods as Bran experiences rapid visions of the past and future. Meera cannot keep up the pace, and the wights catch up with them. Meera rouses Bran, apologizes, and they prepare for their last stand. Suddenly, a masked man on horseback appears, destroying the monsters with ease. The stranger scoops up Bran and Meera onto his horse and carries them to safety.

Around a campfire, the two youths question the stranger's identity. He reveals himself to be Benjen Stark (whom you may remember as Ned Stark’s brother), a member of the Night’s Watch who disappeared beyond The Wall early in the first season. Benjen reveals that he was stabbed by a White Walker, but as he lay dying, the Children of the Forest used a shard of Dragonglass to prevent him from turning into a thrall of the dead. Benjen now seems to be a wight with free will, and he plans to lead Bran south, where the boy must face off against the Night King.

Read more