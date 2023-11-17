3 movies leaving Peacock in November you have to watch

Peacock is dropping a lot of movies at the end of November, which is part of its normal churn of content. Some of the departing films, like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, have come and gone from Peacock so many times that we’ve lost track of the exact number. But it’s a high number, and you can bet that some of these movies will make their way back to Peacock at some point in the future.

But why wait? You’ve already paid your subscription fee for the month of November, and you deserve to get the most out of it. To help you plan your next movie night, we’ve chosen one of the most successful YA adaptations, and two Judd Apatow-produced films for this list. These are the three movies leaving Peacock in November that you have to watch.

The Hunger Games (2012)

With The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes now out in theaters, it’s a good time to revisit the films that started it all. The Hunger Games and its three sequels are only on Peacock through the end of November, so catch them while you can. But if we have to pick a favorite, it’s an easy choice to go with the first film. The Hunger Games cast Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, a young woman who volunteers for the annual battle to the death in order to spare her younger sister from the same fate.

Katniss is accompanied to the Hunger Games by Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), a young man who professes his love for Katniss despite barely knowing her. Regardless, Katniss and Peeta are supposed to fight 22 other representatives from the various districts. Ultimately, there’s only supposed to be one victor in the Hunger Games. But the Gamesmaker, Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley), can’t resist giving Katniss and Peeta the hope that they can win it together.

Step Brothers (2008)

The word man-child tends to be thrown around a lot, but it truly applies to the characters portrayed by Will Ferrell (Barbie) and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers. Brennan Huff (Ferrell) and Dale Doback (Reilly) are both around 40 years old and incredibly immature. Brennan still lives with his mom, Nancy Huff (Mary Steenburgen), while Dale never moved out of the house that belongs to his father, Dr. Robert Doback (Richard Jenkins).

When Nancy and Robert fall in love and get married, Brennan and Dale become stepbrothers against their will. Over time, the duo discovers that they have a lot in common. However, Nancy and Robert are both increasingly fed up with their childish antics, which may force Brennan and Dale to actually grow up.

Trainwreck (2015)

Amy Schumer wrote the screenplay for Trainwreck, while starring in the film as Amy Townsend, a young woman with an alcohol problem who doesn’t really know how to be happy. Not even Amy’s boyfriend, Steven (John Cena), can fill that gap in her heart. But an unassuming surgeon, Dr. Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), just may be the one to help Amy through her issues.

Or maybe not, since Amy fears commitment and she’s an expert on self-sabotage. Amid her tense relationship with her sister, Kim (Brie Larson), Amy also has to care for her ailing father, Gordon Townsend (Colin Quinn). But the stress of dealing with all of the drama in her life may prove to be too much for Amy.

