‘Jessica Jones’ season 2 gets a premiere date and an intense first trailer

Marvel’s super-powered private investigator Jessica Jones still has more than a few personal and professional demons to deal with after the events of the first season of her solo series, and she will return for a second season of hard-luck (and hard-drinking) adventures when Jessica Jones returns to Netflix in March for its second season. The latest update on Jessica Jones season 2 reveals the official premiere date and first trailer for the hit show’s next story arc.

First-season showrunner Melissa Rosenberg reprises her role behind the camera for the second season of Jessica Jones, which will premiere March 8 on Netflix with 13 new episodes. The series brings back star Krysten Ritter, as well as first-season cast members Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Eka Darville, as well as newcomers Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez.

Netflix and Marvel debuted the first trailer for season 2 of Jessica Jones on Saturday, December 9 and confirmed the season premiere date. The March premiere suggests that the series will be the first of Marvel’s five live-action solo series on Netflix to return in 2018, with the third season of Daredevil and the second season Luke Cage also scheduled to debut that year, but without any official premiere dates yet.

The first trailer for the new season of Jessica Jones indicates that uncovering the truth behind the source of her powers could be a big part of the second-season story arc, with Jones also dealing with the fallout from her decision to murder the mind-controlling villain Kilgrave (played by Doctor Who alumnus David Tennant) during the first season. Tennant is expected to reprise the role for the show’s second season, but it’s uncertain whether Kilgrave will actually be back in action (this is a comic book universe, after all) or simply appear in flashbacks.

In October 2016, Rosenberg indicated that all 13 episodes of the show’s second season will be directed by female directors. the first season of the series was the winner of a prestigious Peabody Award, and the series has been hailed as one of Netflix’s best original shows in recent years.

After making her debut as Jones in November 2015, Ritter returned to the role in August’s crossover miniseries The Defenders, reuniting with Luke Cage star Mike Colter, and joining Iron Fist and Daredevil stars Finn Jones and Charlie Cox, respectively.