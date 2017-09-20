The second full trailer delves into the rules of the wild game

Why it matters to you The latest trailer offers another look at a highly anticipated major release from a major studio.

The hype train for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is rolling on. Sony Pictures Entertainment has released another full trailer, bringing us more wild action from the remake (or sequel, perhaps) of director Joe Johnston’s 1995 adventure Jumanji and a closer look at the dangerous game.

As a refresher, here is the synopsis courtesy of IMDb: “In a brand new Jumanji adventure, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose.”

An early teaser trailer for the film showed nothing of the aforementioned retro gaming console but did provide a glimpse of someone discovering the old board game from the original. How (or if) that plays into this film is anybody’s guess, but both full trailesr have offered a better indication of how the film’s four leads are transported into the jungle world of Jumanji — and the way in which the characters they chose at the start of the game don’t live up to their initial expectations. Seeing Jack Black portray a teenage girl inhabiting his body just might be worth the price of admission.

Otherwise, the new trailer, like the one before it, showcases the film’s stars and a familiar menagerie of unruly animals, including elephants, rhinos, and hippos (oh, my!). The latter is actually a far greater threat to people than the proverbial kings of the jungle: lions.

Random-fact-related digressions aside, while this film is certainly treading familiar territory, its premise sounds pretty original/fun and we could see it capturing some of the magic of the original.

If the trailers leave you wanting more Jumanji, we will leave you with this footage from the set, in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone) jokingly complains about the filming conditions and Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar) wishes Black (Professor Shelly Oberon) would finish his rice.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is slated to hit theaters on December 20. Apart from those mentioned above, the film also stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Missi Pyle (Gone Girl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ), and Bobby Cannavale (Chef, Ant-Man).

Update: Added film’s second full trailer.