Watch the first 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter for free now (if you dare)

By
Aaronn Taylor-Johnson holds a weapon and goes to stab someone.
Sony

Sony has released an exclusive look at the opening eight-minute scene in Kraven the Hunter, the studio’s upcoming superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character.

The footage introduces Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Sergei Kravinoff, known as Kraven, a big game hunter with superhuman strength, agility, and speed. Kraven poses as a Russian felon and boards a bus heading to prison. Kraven purposely enters the jail to eliminate Seymon Chorney, the leader of the Kirov gang who supplies guns to murderers around the world. Chorney and his men learn firsthand that the hunter is no myth, as Kraven makes quick work of the gang before attempting his escape.

Besides Taylor-Johnson, Kraven the Hunter stars Ariana DeBose as Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER - Opening 8 Minutes

J.C. Chandor directs Kraven the Hunter from a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It’s the sixth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the third to be released in 2024 behind Madame Web and Venom: The Last Dance. Nearly every SSU film has been critically panned, with only the Venom movies churning a profit. Despite the negative perception surrounding the SSU, Chandor still believes audiences should give Kraven a shot and support the film.

“There’s been a mixed success rate,” Chandor told Comicbook.com about the films in the SSU. “People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.”

Kraven‘s early box office estimates peg the Sony film opening between $20 and $25 million domestically.

Kraven the Hunter opens theatrically on December 13.

